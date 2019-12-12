Live Oak County VFW remembers Pearl Harbor

THREE RIVERS – The cool morning on Dec. 7, 2019, in Live Oak County contrasted with the warm tropical morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, but members and guests of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 6119 gathered to remember those who served on that fateful day 78 years ago that thrust America into World War II.
More than 2,400 Americans were killed in that sneak attack on American military forces that day (including 68 civilians), nearly 1,200 were wounded and eight battleships were sunk, as well as several other ships and airplanes being damaged or destroyed.
More than 400 Japanese airplanes were stationed on six aircraft carriers in what would prove to be a devastating blow to America that day, but what would end with the unconditional surrender of the Japanese less than four years later.
Some of the words of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s speech on Dec. 8, 1941, were read at the VFW service.
“Yesterday, Dec. 7th, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.
...
“No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.
“I believe that I interpret the will of the Congress and of the people when I assert that we will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost, but will make it very certain that this form of treachery shall never again endanger us.”
VFW members spoke of the importance of America being prepared and not being lulled into a false sense of security in a dangerous world.
Days ago, shooting incidents at Pearl Harbor and at Pensacola Naval Air Station have resulted in American deaths, and VFW members also paused to remember them.
Among those attending the local Pearl Harbor ceremony was Kory Blevins, a George West High School graduate, who has joined the U.S. Navy.
Kevin Mackey of Three Rivers, a Navy veteran, was himself stationed at Pearl Harbor — but decades after the Japanese attack.
“I woke up in Pearl Harbor a lot of mornings,” Mackey said. “It’s surreal how quiet it is, and you can image the Japanese Zeros coming in.”
Mackey was stationed at Pearl Harbor when the 40th anniversary of the attack was recognized on Dec. 7, 1981.
“The Japanese fleet had two ships at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 6 (1981) and they left that day and came back on Dec. 8,” he said. “They weren’t going to be there on Dec. 7.”
Reflecting on the day of the attack, Mackey noted that “so many people lost their lives while they were still in their bunks.”
VFW member Happy Coquat said anyone who visits Pearl Harbor should be sure to visit the American memorial at the U.S.S. Arizona, a battleship that was sunk on Dec. 7, 1941, and which is the tomb of many American sailors who died that day.
“Oil still bubbles (from the ship) to the surface, and people are still down there,” he said.
Mackey added that every ship that enters Pearl Harbor still salutes those who served aboard the Arizona when they enter the harbor.
