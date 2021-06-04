by Jeff Osborne
Editor
A
lthough few specific details are available, it appears development in the Live Oak Crossing business district north of Three Rivers at the intersections of Interstate 37 and U.S. Highway 281 adjacent to the Love’s Travel Stop, could soon be in the works.
Several tracts of land in that area are under contract to sell, but the broker is under a confidentiality agreement and is unable to divulge information.
An online listing for property at Live Oak Crossing indicates that just over 27.4 acres of land were available at an asking price of just over $3.5 million.
Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff, who is also chairman of the Three Rivers Economic Development Corporation, said several potential developments were possible in that area but could not release additional information at this time.
Ray De Los Santos, president of Santos McBain Management and Planning, which works closely with the city of Three Rivers and the EDC, confirmed with Huff that there are several potential projects for that area.
A message was left with De Los Santos seeking further information, but it was not available at presstime.
While uncertainty looms over possible developments for the Live Oak Crossing area, one thing that has been confirmed is that the number of dollar stores in Three Rivers is expected to double.
Three Rivers City Administrator Thomas Salazar said that Family Dollar will be on the north side of town on U.S. Highway 281, across from the OYO Hotel, for a new store location.
There has been no announcement of when the Family Dollar store might open in Three Rivers. The site is currently filled with construction debris and large trash bins, along with heavy machinery.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•