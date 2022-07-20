What began as an attempted theft of a whole ATM machine ended with an arrest for two individuals.
Early July 1, the alleged thieves broke into a Fast Break convenience store in Pettus. Once inside, the suspects removed the ATM machine and loaded it into a white truck.
According to a statement from the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was determined to have been stolen out of San Antonio after a Live Oak County deputy spotted the truck in Mathis.
Prior to being located in Mathis, the ATM machine was discarded. Deputies found and recovered the ATM machine on Ridgewood lane.
Once located, the two suspects led law enforcement officers on a chase before being placed into custody. The two suspects were transported to the Bee County Jail where they were booked for unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary. One of the suspects was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd thanked the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, the Mathis Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety in a statement made on the Bee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
