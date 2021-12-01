Live Oak County Area Go-Texan, Inc., a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization hosts its “Texas Size Christmas” dinner and fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds Coliseum.
The event promises that “Texas lights are big and bright, deep in the heart of South Texas,” with an event consisting of a live and silent auction, an open bar and live music provided by Jake Hooker and the Outsiders.
All monies raised are used to fund scholarships for the youth of Live Oak County, funding both academic and technical scholarships.
In a statement provided by Go-Texan, the organization said, “Your support is essential to our mission of giving back to the youth of Live Oak County.
“Since 1997, our local Live Oak County Area Go-Texan, Inc. has given $921,000 in scholarships to George West and Three Rivers high school seniors.”
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets must be prepaid. For more information and to purchase a ticket, contact either Cheryl Wheeler at 361-362-7814 or Rip Wallace at 361-877-5494.
