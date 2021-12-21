The George West Volunteer Fire Department hosted an appreciation dinner for area first responders on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The Live Oak County Appreciation Dinner was held at the Barn at Katzfey Ranches in George West and invited all first responders and their families to enjoy a moment for the community to thank and honor them for their continued efforts and support in Live Oak County.
Also included in the night’s festivities, along with the provided meal, were several door prizes received through donations.
“Thank you to the sponsors of this celebration,” a statement read on the George West Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, listing the Barn at Katzfey Ranches, Wallek Crop Insurance, Texas Industrial Engines and Coastal Valve & Equipment/Marlin Industrial Rentals.
According to George West Fire Marshal Lee Wallick, the department hopes this dinner will become a yearly tradition.
“We were going to hold it last year, but because of COVID, we had to cancel,” Wallick said. “We’re hoping this was the first annual (appreciation) dinner.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•