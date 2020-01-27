The Live Oak County Community Forum met Friday, Jan. 17, Three Rivers City Hall. Discussed were topics from the following speakers and organizations:
ConocoPhillips
Grants will open to 501(c)3 organizations, educational and governmental entities on April 1. Contact Glynis.H.Strause@cop.com for more information.
Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre
The theatre will host a joint fundraiser for CASA of Bee, Live Oak County and McMullen with a Christian country music band on July 18.
In addition to the concert, a silent auction will be held, and the theatre is seeking items from businesses for the silent auction.
February Events:
Feb. 1 – Legends of Country Music Series with Marty Haggard, 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $26 and are on sale at SouthTrust Banks in George West and Three Rivers and the George West Chamber of Commerce.
Feb. 15 – Vintage Movie: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
Visit www.dobie-westtheatre.com for more information.
George West ISD Supt. Jim Rosebrock
GWISD is a finalist for the H-E-B small district Excellence Award.
Three judges will be in the district along with videographers on Jan. 22 for interviews and visiting two campuses.
The winner gets $50,000. The other two finalists are Boerne and Fabens.
Three Rivers ISD Supt. Les Dragon
A safety grant for $25,000 was received from TEA for the school safety vestibule inside the high school.
Three Rivers Police Department has been providing security four hours a day.
A diesel mechanics JET grant is being completed which will train students for high demand, high wage employment.
They will share students with the George West ISD Process Technology.
Three Rivers Elemen-tary won the UIL District meet.
Robin McKinney, George West Chamber of Commerce
George West Chamber of Commerce will have a booth at the Live Oak County Fair March 5, 6 and 7.
They will have the “Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy” exhibition as a backdrop for the booth.
In the early 1970s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways.
Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cowherders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back.
Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition.
“Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy” features photographs with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle.
This exhibition is available in wall-hanging and abridged freestanding versions.
Vaquero is an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Vaquero is made possible in part by a We the People grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Live Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will have a re-opening ribbon cutting on Feb. 18 to show the changes that have been made at the facility. The date and time will be announced.
GW Chamber of Commerce Member of the Month will be announced on the Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.
A “shop local” day will be instituted on the last Wednesday of each month. More information will be provided on both the George West Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.
The next Farmer’s Market will be Feb. 15 at the George West Chamber of Commerce.
Virginia Herring, Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce
The Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held Monday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Three Rivers ISD cafeteria.
Tickets cost $20 each. Contact Virginia at the chamber for tickets.
State Senator Judith Zaffirini will be the keynote speaker.
Valero is the sponsor for the event.
The silent auction proceeds will go to the Lilly Mae Wieding and Jo Ann Booth Scholarship.
SilverBow Resources is the business of the month.
Feb. 8 at 8 a.m. is the birding festival at Choke Canyon Calliham Unit. The City of Three Rivers will sponsor the live raptor show.
Saturday, Feb. 29, is the Live Oak County Fair Parade at 10 a.m. at Three Rivers.
Call the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce at 361-786-4330 to reserve space.
Mayor Felipe Martinez
A meeting about the 100-year flood plain will be held at Three Rivers City Hall Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
The mayor expressed appreciation for the work of the Three Rivers Police and the canine dog in making drug arrests.
A Fourth of July festival is being planned.
Janet Cunningham, Center for Educational Excellence at La Palmera Mall
All high school seniors will have to complete the FAFSA beginning this fall.
The center can help students complete the FAFSA and college applications and local scholarship applications.
In order for students to visit colleges, they must have completed the FAFSA.
The P-16 Council helps with these applications and completion initiatives.
Summer internships are available.
Adults who want to complete their GED may also call the center for options. There are face-to-face and online options are available. The resources may be found at www.CoastalCompass.org.
Call 361-906-0703 to access the center. All services are free.