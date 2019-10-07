LOC receives distinguished service award from Texas Historical Commission

Shortly after awarding the Distinguished Service Award to appointees of the Live Oak County Historical Commission, the members of the Commissioners' Court and the appointees in attendance gathered for this photograph. Front row (from left) Precinct 3 Commissioner Willie James, Precinct 4 Commissioner Emelio Garza, Leslie Tullis Walker, Grace Wilson, Judge Jim Huff, Mary Margaret Campbell, County Treasurer and appointee Nancy Coquat and Precinct 2 Commissioner Donna Mills. Second row, (from left) Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Lee, Gipper Nelson, Charlotte Schmidt Schroeder, Cyndi Robinson and Ross Harris.