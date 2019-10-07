LOC receives distinguished service award from Texas Historical Commission

Contributed information
GEORGE WEST – The Texas Historical Commission (THC) recognized the Live Oak County Historical Commission (CHC) with a Distinguished Service Award (DSA) for the 2018 year of service. This annual award affirms CHCs that document ongoing, well-rounded programs of history and preservation-related projects that enrich local communities. The award was presented during a meeting of the County Commissioners’ Court on September 27 to acknowledge the CHC’s accomplishments.
“The Distinguished Service Award honors County Historical Commissions that go above and beyond to protect and promote local historic and cultural resources. They are essential to our agency’s efforts to save the real places that tell the real stories of Texas,” said THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe. “The Texas Historical Commission presents this Distinguished Service Award to the Live Oak County Historical Commission to honor its efforts to preserve the Lone Star State’s unique heritage.”
Texas CHCs provided more than 447,000 volunteer hours in 2018, which is an in-kind donation to the state valued at more than $11 million. The THC assists more than 200 CHCs through programs and services that preserve Texas’ heritage for the education, enjoyment, and economic benefit of present and future generations. The THC’s advisory role to CHCs is outlined in the Texas Local Government Code, the statute that enables county commissioners courts to establish CHCs. The volunteer appointees, as directed by county officials, initiate and conduct programs that preserve the historic and cultural resources of Texas.
For more information about CHCs in Texas, visit thc.texas.gov/chcoutreach. For an unbelievable collection of stories and photos of Live Oak County, past and present, visit their website at liveoakchc.com.