Each candidate in a Live Oak County contested race in the March 1 primary election received a questionnaire from The Progress. Each candidate’s response was limited to 150 words per question.
LIVE OAK COUNTY JUDGE
Alan D. Bluhm
What is your occupation?
I have been an attorney in Live Oak County for the last decade, operating my own Law Firm, located in Three Rivers, Texas. I practice in the District Courts, County Courts, JP and Municipal Courts, primarily in Live Oak, Bee, Karnes, Wilson and Atascosa Counties, though have spent significant time in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Houston. Prior to practicing law, I worked in pharmaceutical and medical equipment sales for Fortune 500 companies, was vice-president of a consulting firm that audited the Texas Workforce Commission, as well as managed the business aspect of the Veterinary practice of Doc Bluhm (my father) for the last 20 years. In addition, my family has been farming and ranching in Live Oak County since its founding. My wife Lori and I, along with my father, continue to operate and maintain the family ranch in Three Rivers.
What is your educational background?
I was raised in the First Baptist Church of George West and graduated from George West High School. I then worked to pay my own way through school, graduating from Texas A&M University in College Station, with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science. I went on to get a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio, graduating in the top 10 %, then received my Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law, in San Antonio, Texas, both while employed full-time and raising a family. My daughter, Peyton, is a Pediatrician in North Carolina, whose husband Joe, is an attorney there. My son, Christopher, is an engineer, currently in Ohio after graduating from Texas A&M. My step-son, Grant and his fiancée are also attorneys, working in Austin.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
The County Court Judge, in Texas, presides over misdemeanor Criminal offenses, Civil suits involving less than $20,000.00, is the Chief Administrator of county government, the Presiding Officer of the Commissioners’ Court, is the Appellate Court for appeals from Municipal and Justice Courts, and in Live Oak County, presides over Probate matters. This office requires the business acumen for confident management of County business, as well as the ability to apply the law to facts of a case and make sound legal decisions without prejudice or bias. I feel that I am most qualified for this position as practicing in a rural setting requires experience in a variety of law including real estate, estate planning, probate, family law, criminal defense as well as courtroom procedure and rules of evidence. My family has been serving Live Oak County for six generations, beginning with my 3x Great Grandfather being elected Sheriff in 1864.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
I would like to advance the technological functionality of the Live Oak County system to meet or exceed that of other counties in Texas. Access to records and Court calendars have been integrated by our closest neighbors. In 2020, the legal community was forced to embrace virtual courtrooms through secure, reliable video platforms. I feel this system could also allow the public to virtually attend Commissioner’s Meetings, thus providing more opportunity for a public voice.
What are your goals if elected?
My first goal is to maintain the high standards of the office created by Judge Huff who is retiring after serving for 8 consecutive terms. Second, I will do everything necessary within the capacity of judge to ensure the safety of the citizens of Live Oak County. Third to focus on County maintenance and improvement while being fiscally responsible.
Clay Jostes
What is your occupation?
I am self employed, working as an Oil & Gas Consultant at Jostes Enterprises and as a Commercial Helicopter Pilot with Live Oak Aviation.
What is your educational background?
I graduated High School from George West ISD in 1997 before earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University – College Station, TX in 2002
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I am the only candidate in this race that has track record of Conservative Principals and real experience with large multimillion-dollar budgets. Creating them and most importantly, having to live by them. My work in the oil industry, private business, and Board Memberships have prepared me for just that. I have organized, lead and been responsible for large teams solving complex & sometimes dangerous problems. That work has taken me all over the globe and I am proud to be able to bring back those real-world experiences to Live Oak County - for the benefit of Live Oak County.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
Judge Huff has done a good job as County Judge since taking office 1987 but there are a number of improvements that need to be made as we move into the future. We can improve our level of communication and transparency coming from the County Government. One of the reasons that I organized and lead the Board Concerns Forum this past May was because our County was alarmed from the bailouts affecting our community. Bringing people together to gather information firsthand helps educate all of us and what our County, State & Federal leadership is doing about it.
Our leadership can do more to promote the potential this County offers. All the ingredients are here to boost our economy - major roads connected to large cities, railroad through the heart of the county and 2 fantastic lakes. Everything business and people find attractive to work & play can be found here.
What are your goals if elected?
My goals for LOC are simple and hinge around one word, “security”. Security of your property, tax dollars, and our future.
Each person in the county deserves to feel safe & secure in our daily lives. I will continue to lead the charge by working with our Federal, State and local authorities to ensure that Live Oak County is the place to avoid if taking part in illegal traffic trade.
As a former Tea Party President, I hold strong Conservative Principals which include being fiscally responsible. Every hard-earned tax dollar paid to the County deserves to the treated responsibly and with transparency.
Our County can grow smartly without sacrificing the small-town feel. If we want opportunities for future generations to be able to stay right here and raise a family, then we need to do more. I want to help create an environment where we can retain our homegrown talent.
James L. Liska
What is your occupation?
Property Tax Manager, Rancher.
What is your educational background?
Three Rivers High School graduate, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance earned from Southwest Texas State University, Texas Senior Property Tax Consultant License, Ranching and farming knowledge learned from generations of Live Oak County families.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I love Live Oak County! Lifelong resident of Live Oak County, Held numerous leadership positions, Served as an elected official for three consecutive terms as Mayor of the City of Three Rivers which included working with other government and private entities, multi-departmental budgets and overseeing large special projects, grants and program funding, legal issues involving government entities, personnel concerns 19 years of extensive experience involving tax valuation and tax law (beginning as an appraiser with the Live Oak County Appraisal District), Provided a lifetime of community service which includes: George West Education Foundation Board Member, Clovis Ray Scholarship Fund for Three Rivers High School, Cofounder and Board Member, Benefit Auctions and Bar-B-Ques, Ray Point Community Center Board Member, Volunteer for the Live Oak County Fair Auction, FFA, and 4-H, Sunday School Teacher.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
Expand the use of grants and state or federal programs for funding projects such as public safety, road improvement and maintenance, senior citizen programs, youth services, parks and recreation, communication services, Explore ways to continue to improve communication with citizens throughout the county, Protect our natural resources in Live Oak County.
What are your goals if elected?
Upon election as County Judge I intend to serve as a fair and stable leader to ensure the continued integrity of our county. We will be encountering a transition of leadership as 80+ years of experience is retiring from Commissioners Court. I will prayerfully seek God’s guidance, use my education, and draw from my past experience to help guide our new court. My goal is to coordinate with the citizens and public officials to determine the needs in each of the precincts and explore ways to best meet the needs of the people of Live Oak County.
COUNTY CLERK
Ida Briseno Vasquez (incumbent)
What is your occupation?
My Occupation is being your Live Oak County Clerk, before my appointment my position in the office was County Clerk deputy for 15yrs. Then I was appointed County Clerk back in June of 2015, when I was Chief Deputy at that time for 6yrs and now your elected County Clerk 6 years.
What is your educational background?
I graduated from George West High School and since serving as your County Clerk in 2015, I have been attending continued education during each calendar year which requires 20 hrs mostly I receive 21 hours. Those hours are obtained by attending Probate Academy Conferences, Annual County and District Clerks Association of Texas Conferences and Secretary of State Election Law Seminars and CJIS Seminar Conferences when available- this pertains to criminal information submitted after county court.
What sets you apart from you opponent-
I believe having the qualifications with this office, my experience is limitless when it comes to new incoming elected officials in regards to information they are requesting or needing from our office as well as other offices in past commissioners court minutes. I have proven loyalty to this office for 27 years and would like to continue this with our new incoming officials. Knowledge is key when you have information that could assist the public to other entities that could help if we are unable to assist any further with research.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
Improvements to the basement in our office are being conducted at this time we have closed it off to our own staff as well as the public due to mold issues, that is happening not only in our office. My future plan for this will be with our new commissioners and Judge to come up with a plan of action after this is cleaned up. Possibly finding other means to house our records.
What are your goals if elected?
Having an Elections Administrator will also be up for discussion and will be on the agenda for next year. And being able to continue to scan our old images like we were doing before the mold issue.
Donna Vanway
Did not respond by press time.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PCT. 2
Randy H. Kopplin
What is your occupation?
I am a self-employed Rancher and Agricultural worker.
What is your educational background?
Graduate of Three Rivers High School, graduate of Texas A&M University-College Station, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Business.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
My education, experience and knowledge. I graduated from Texas A&M University with a strong background in Business. My work experience as a Community Service Director for the Bee Community Action Agency allowed me to manage a four-county area of South Texas consisting of LIve Oak, Bee, Mc Mullen and Refugio counties. I supervised agency employees, reviewed the daily operations and budgeted the agency’s financial system. I reported monthly program financials to the State Agency. I worked closely with County and City elected officials in the four county area to implement programs and serve disadvantaged residents. I am a life long resident of Live Oak County. I have been involved in community service and fund raising activities for ailing residents the past 50 years. I have also worked in road construction for two years and operated heavy equipment such as loaders, graders, sweepers, road rollers, and chip spreaders to build paved roads.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
As Live Oak county commissioner of Precinct 2, I plan to oversee the maintenance, construction and improvement of county roads and bridges. Participate and manage the county’s Precinct 2 budget, employees and finances. I will work to ensure that all citizen concerns are met and all state regulations are fulfilled. I commit to preserving all of the great endeavors Live Oak County has already accomplished and will focus on ensuring tax dollars are invested in the right areas and for the right reasons.
What are your goals if elected?
I will be an active member in making decisions for the best interest of residents of Live Oak county Precinct 2 in Commissioners court meetings. I will work to assist law enforcement at County, City and State levels to reduce the number of illegal bail outs in Live Oak County Precinct 2. I commit to maintaining and upgrading roads and bridges in Precinct 2. I will hold the county and myself accountable for providing transparent, open and honest communication and look forward to serving “You The People” of Precinct 2.
Mark Zamzow
What is your occupation?
Self employed, I own Zamzow Fencing.
What is your educational background?
Graduated Three Rivers High School in 1993.Two years of college at Coastal Bend College.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I am hard working & very determined to get jobs done in a timely manner. I am familiar with working with budgets as well.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
If the budget allows, I would like to get our roads repaired rather than patched. I would also like to get Precinct 2 cleaned up. I want to keep the roads shredded and free of trash.
What are your goals if elected?
I plan on having an open line of communication with the citizens of Precinct 2.
Vance Roberts
What is your occupation?
Chief of Police - Law Enforecement for 38 years.
What is your educational background?
College at Sam Houston State University; Vernon Regional Junior College
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I am well expierenced working with million dollar budgets, running crews of employees, dealing with current HR regulations, well versed in interdepartmental interactions and interacting and relating very with multiple Federal, State, County, and Municipal Agencies as well as obtaining grants for our needs.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
If elected I intend not only to continue Precinct 2’s level of service to our community, but to improve upon our level of service reaching out to all citizens of Precinct 2 and making sure that the County provides transparant service and communication to all.
What are your goals if elected?
If elected I intend to not only continue our high level of service from the county, I intend to to be a voice for all citizens of Precinct 2 and to make sure our tax dollars are used appropriately for all.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PCT. 4
Lucio Morin
What is your occupation?
Business Owner.
What is your educational background?
Graduated from George West High School. Have a certificate in Safety and Heavy equipment training.
What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
I have been a business owner for over 45 years. I have supervised over 65 employees and ran job sites in Pipeline, Oil and Gas, Road Construction, and cement work. I am a present owner of a Large Restaurant and employ over 28 people.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
I will oversee improvements in equipment operations and implement safety procedures. I will improve county roads, low water crossings, and implement signage as needed.
• What are your goals if elected?
To improve the needs of the county yard and supply the employees with the equipment and supplies needed to operate a productive, successful, Precinct 4 County Yard and do that within a reasonable budget.
Manuel Rocha
Did not respond by press time.
Ascencion J Rodriguez II
Did not respond by press time.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•