The Live Oak County Local Emergency Planning Committee has a new emergency manager. Taking over the position after predecessor Bobby Joe Stewart is Zac Durham.
Having worked previously for Acadian Ambulance in Three Rivers, Durham brings his background and experience in the medical field to the job, and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.
In fact, during his first several days after being sworn in, Durham assisted in an incident involving a prison bus rollover, and an undocumented immigrant incident, where a square water truck had tipped over and approximately 15 subjects bailed into the surrounding bushes.
Commenting on the square water truck incident, Durham said, “We looked around and (were) able to get Border Patrol actually on scene and started tracking through some heavy brush in the country out there.
“And it ended up being the local law enforcement, George West and Live Oak County, their officers, we needed them back out on the road, they had calls pending, so I hung out with Border Patrol and continued.”
Durham figured his medical-field background would come in handy, if anyone was injured from the accident. But the Live Oak County LEPC emergency manager also hung back for another reason.
“I don’t like letting an officer walk alone, especially with a large group of people,” he said. “Traditionally, they’re not violent, they’re not normally a threat, but you know, that one in a million chance. I don’t want to have an officer in danger and I have hands to help if I can, you know, if we can prevent that. Safety is a big thing for me, especially for whether it be local, state or federal entities of any sort.”
This incident is the reason Durham didn’t make it to the LEPC report meeting held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, where the discussion turned to the need for hazmat training in the region, and other important business. For Durham, that reality sunk in firsthand during the prison bus rollover incident last month, where 24 prisoners were injured.
“That was the largest incident I’ve encountered so far,” Durham said. “We had to start pulling outside resources. So that’s the challenge at that point, is just distance time of travel.
“Getting that Ambus from Corpus, it was dispatched almost immediately and it still took an hour and 15 minutes to arrive. So that’s one of our difficulties.
Durham notes that Live Oak County is fortunate to have the interstate and to be located between two large metroplexes.
“If we need specialized equipment, whether it be hazmat, specialty rescue teams or special law enforcement that we don’t have available to us, it is close,” Durham said. “The big thing is we need to be able to maintain for that first, say, hour to three hours until we can get that resource here.”
Still, Durham has found that the county already had a strong system in place, due in large part to his predecessor.
“Well, Bobby has established a really good system already,” Durham added. “The wonderful foundation essentially at this point is maintaining and just progressing through with it, but as far as taking it on, I feel very confident and very pleased to be able to serve the community.”
