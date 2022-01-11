Live Oak County Sheriff Busby recently announced his endorsement of Monica De La Cruz for Congress in Texas’ 15th District.
De La Cruz, a republican, is running to take the congressional seat currently held by democratic congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who’s held the seat since 2017.
“As Sheriff of Live Oak County, it’s my responsibility, along with my officers, to keep our county safe and uphold the law,” said Sheriff Busby. “We need a partner in Congress who believes in the rule of law and strongly supports law enforcement and our families.
“In Texas’ 15th District, that candidate is clearly Monica De La Cruz. Monica will always stand with the law enforcement community, and she’ll fight back against the Left’s radical proposals to defund the police and weaken our Constitutional rights. Monica is the real deal, and I’m proud to fully endorse her for Congress!”
On the endorsement, De La Cruz replied, “It’s a true honor to be endorsed by Sheriff Busby. We owe our law enforcement so much, and in Congress I will always support these brave men and women who like Sheriff Busby keep our communities safe.
“I thank Sheriff Busby for his support, and look forward to working with him to uphold the rule of law.”
De La Cruz faces an uphill battle trying to claim the seat, as no Republican has ever been elected in the district. Surrounded by several staunchly conservative districts, TX-15 has remained in Democratic hold since its inception in 1903.
