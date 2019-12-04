LOC will hold Wreaths across America ceremonies

The public is invited on Saturday, Dec. 14, to Wreaths Across America ceremonies at three of the Live Oak County cemeteries.
10 a.m. – Oakville Cemetery
11:30 a.m. – St. George Cemetery
1 p.m. – Gussetteville Cemetery
Wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves to remember the fallen, honor those who served and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.
On Dec. 14, a national network of volunteers will lay memorial wreaths at nearly 2,000 locations in the United States, including Arlington National Cemetery, Bunker Hill, Valley Forge and sites of the Sept. 11 tragedies.
This is accomplished with help from sponsors, fundraising groups, donations of trucking, shipping, and thousands of helping hands.
A truck carrying over 200 fresh balsam memorial wreaths with bright red bows will arrive around Dec. 11–12 at Pawlik’s Supply for pickup by coordinators Peggy Skoruppa and Tisha Williams to prepare for distribution on Dec. 14.