Sometimes Vickie McClendon will see someone in town with earrings she made out of deer antlers and nothing makes her happier.
It’s only been three years since McClendon opened the doors to Rockin’ M Boutique and Outfitter in George West with the help of her two daughters, Chasity Brown and Kirby Ham.
“I always told my kids they could do whatever they wanted in life,” she said. “They just had to be willing to put in the hard work and responsibility. It’s a continuous effort with different challenges and that’s why I love it so much.”
Her walls and shelves are covered with clothing for men, women and children, shoes, jewelry, pocket knives, candles, art, toys, and so many gifts that people have requested her help to register for their wedding.
Her best selling brands include GameGuard, Cinch, STS, Mudpie, Circle E candles and pretty soon Ariat as well. McClendon said her daughters are her secret weapon for staying up to date on fashion trends.
“The ladies in town love what I pick out for gals our age,” she said. “But my girls definitely help me find styles for younger women and teenagers. We want to have something for everybody when they come in. We have very loyal customers from Houston and the Valley, so I think my girls are doing great in finding the neat stuff.”
McClendon said she looks forward to shopping and finding more unique items for her customers for as long as she can.
“I went online looking for wax warmers but couldn’t find anything that I really liked,” she said. “A few days later a man came in and introduced us to ScentChips, which are these beautiful touch electric warmers. I had never seen them before, but I’m happy he found us, and now we’re able to offer our customers something new.”
If shoppers continue north on Highway 281 for 11 miles, they will find the River Ruby Boutique in the heart of Three Rivers.
Jordie Pilgrim and Jenna Hennig are the two big sisters you never knew you needed, and they’re ready to help you find something special in the ultimate closet that has been seven years in the making.
“It’s me, my sister, my mom, my aunt and that hammering you hear? That’s my dad helping to expand our space in the back for our online inventory,” said Pilgrim. “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be than here with my family and helping our community. We have the best customers, and we wouldn’t be here without them.”
Pilgrim said it’s been a challenge to grow nationwide through their web site. But with the support of her family and hometown, it has sparked a determination in her and her sister to do more and chase their dreams.
“We were all schoolteachers,” said Pilgrim. “But we decided that we wanted to do something different and bring clothes to our town. It’s never too late to change career paths and do what makes you happy.”
Pilgrim said shopping at the Dallas market is fun and she looks forward to finding new items for her customers and making that connection with them.
Hennig said she finds it empowering to be part of the rarity of women owned and operated businesses.
“If you have an idea for what you want then don’t give up,” she said. “Sometimes you just have to jump in and give it your best shot. I love working at the shop and interacting with the people that come in. Since they walk in, it’s very satisfying to be able to help them find something unique that we picked out ourselves.”
River Ruby Boutique owners are most proud of carrying Texas based brands such as Tyler Candles, Consuela, Jon Hart, Makeup Junkie, Glamourous Wash and more.
Both shops feature items on their Facebook page and accept phone orders.
