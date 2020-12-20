The number of COVID-19 cases in Live Oak County continues to rise, prompting Live Oak County Public Health Coordinator Tina Crowe and Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff to urge local residents to be careful and to not let down their guard in efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.
There were more than 620 cases reported for Live Oak County as of Dec. 10, with 253 cases at federal prison and 367 cases among the county’s general population. At the prison, 213 inmates are reported to have recovered and 40 remain in active quarantine. Among the general population, there are 90 active cases reported and 34 probable cases. A total of 233 county residents have recovered, and 10 have died from COVID-19.
The COVID-19 caseload was at 500 (prison and general population combined) as of Nov. 20, so there has been a noticeable jump in the number of cases since the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We’ve had an uptick,” Huff said. “Unfortunately I think it’s something that was expected. I don’t think we can blame it all on Thanksgiving (gatherings), but there was definitely an increase.”
Crowe said as people have grown tired of the COVID-19 restrictions, some have been less diligent in taking precautions and that has increased the likelihood of COVID-19 spreading.
“Some people have been complacent,” she said. “We don’t enjoy wearing masks but it’s something we have to do to protect ourselves and those around us.”
Huff also encouraged people to wear masks, stay socially distanced from others when they are in public and wash their hands frequently.
“We need people to take a no-nonsense approach so we can try to stop the spread of this,” he said.
One of the changes from the most recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases is that fewer people are asymptomatic, Crowe said.
“There aren’t nearly as many people with COVID-19 who aren’t showing symptoms this go around,” she said. “Maybe 10 percent of the time people are showing no symptoms. Previously there were 50 to 60 percent who showed no symptoms. This is much worse than the earlier outbreak we had, in my opinion.”
Taking the necessary precautions is important to slowing the spread of COVID-19, Crowe said.
“We have to be safer and we have to protect those who are most vulnerable,” she said. “Use common sense, wear a mask and be sure to maintain social distancing. As for hand sanitizer, don’t leave home without it. Try not to have big gatherings, and if you do have a gathering, have it outside (where ventilation is better). It’s important to be safe about it.”
While some counties have provided breakdowns listing the age of those infected, Crowe said she doesn’t see a reason to do that.
“It’s all ages that are affected,” she said. “Also, it’s spread throughout the entire county.”
Live Oak County residents who test positive for COVID-19 receive daily calls from Crowe asking about their well being, she said.
“I know if I had to quarantine for two weeks I would go stir crazy,” she said. “I tell them to call me if they need anything, even if it’s just to vent or to talk to someone. I get to know them pretty well, and they get to know me.”
To help ensure people stay safe, Crowe encouraged them to get flu vaccines. Nasal vaccines as well as shots are available at the county health department, located in the county courthouse annex.
Huff praised Crowe’s dedication to helping people during the pandemic.
“Tina does an excellent job,” he said. “She takes the heat and it’s a 24-hour a day job. We are definitely thankful for her commitment to the health of our citizens. We appreciate all she does to help keep our citizens safe.”
