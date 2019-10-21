Local Emergency Planning Committee selects new officers

GEORGE WEST – A new group of officers is taking the helm of the Live Oak County Emergency Planning Committee, which had a standing-room-only meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Live Oak County Criminal Justice Center.
Under previous by-laws, the Live Oak County judge was the chairman of the committee, but due to a number of other commitments, Jim Huff had asked that someone else be appointed to that role. Lee Wallek, the fire marshal for Live Oak County and the city of George West, was appointed as the new LEPC chairman.
Other officers selected include:
• Vice Chairman: Henry Pullin, Three Rivers fire chief
• Secretary: Lisa Stewart, American Red Cross and Three Rivers Fire Department
• Treasurer: Bobby Joe Stewart, Live Oak County emergency management coordinator
• Information Officer: Glynis Strause, Conoco Phillips
Previously, the secretary and treasurer positions were combined, but because of responsibilities, those roles have now been separated.
One of the topics the committee addressed is a hyper-local mass notification system.
“We have received requests from community members (interested in receiving emergency notifications), and George West has had a similar notification system,” Bobby Joe Stewart said.
The system would allow people to subscribe to receive different notifications regarding area emergencies, and if people decided to participate and then chose to opt out, they could remove themselves from the list.
“It’s a very good system in giving the community alerts that they deserve when there’s a local emergency,” Stewart said. “The system also allows you to triangulate so that only a certain area is notified, such as when there is an evacuation notice, or a notice for people to avoid a certain area because responders are working an emergency there.”
Stewart encouraged the LEPC, which had more than $17,000 available in its account, to consider purchasing the system for local use.
“Any type of communication that we can do to help keep the public safe is beneficial,” he said, adding that the system would allow emergency alerts to be sent in a variety of ways, including cellphone calls, text messages, emails and landline calls.
“The cost would be around $5,000, which is what our county was quoted,” Stewart said. He added that this would be an annual fee that could vary based on population.
The LEPC members voted to approve the expense, with an additional $600 expected for step of the system. No date was given for when the notification system will come online.
“I have a grant request in that could fund (the notification system) next year if it is approved,” Stewart said.
In other action, the LEPC:
• Approved spending $1,160 for installation of an 84-inch stand for a Microsoft Surface Hub.
• Discussed having public and school information programs to inform the public on ways to stay safe during various emergency events.
• Set meetings for six times a year. The LEPC will meet at noon the second Wednesday of every month at the LOC Criminal Justice Center.
