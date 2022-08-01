Each year, ConocoPhillips shows itself to be more than a good neighbor. It invests in local communities including through charitable giving, employee volunteerism and sponsorships with a key grant program that has the power to change lives.
During the recent Live Oak Community Forum, Glynis H. Strause of ConocoPhillips reported that the deadline for securing funding based on that community-inspired involvement was within days.
According to Lexey Long, ConocoPhilips senior analyst for the Gulf Coast and the Rockies, the grants provided to community organizations support education, health and safety, natural resources, the arts, civic and social services and disaster relief. Long stated, “Last year, the company presented more than $200,000 in charitable grants to 63 organizations across the Eagle Ford area.”
The impact of those funds can be seen daily in local communities. Unlike other grant programs, this one provides more of an umbrella approach to a wide range of regional needs.
The application deadline for 2022 grants is July 31. There is still time then for organizations to reach out and submit a grant proposal.
For additional details, please visit conocophillips.com/grantrequests.
