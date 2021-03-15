Although Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state’s mandate requiring masks in public places in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was to end March 10, some communities and many school districts plan to keep the requirements in place.
The statewide mask mandate was originally enacted by Abbott in July 2020, although many businesses, schools and local government offices had already begun requiring masks before then.
George West ISD has indicated it will continue with the same requirements.
“At this time, George West ISD policy regarding COVID-19 protocols, including face coverings, will remain the same,” a statement from the district said. “As we receive more information and guidance, we will keep our George West community informed.”
Three Rivers ISD Superintendent Les Dragon said he expected the school’s policy to remain in place, as well.
“We are waiting for guidance from the (Texas Education Agency, UIL and the local health department,” he said. “I do not see us lifting the mask rule for the time being.”
Individual businesses have the ability to decide whether or not they will require or request that customers wear a face mask. Grocery chain H-E-B has indicated that it will require employees and contractors to wear masks on site. While customers are encouraged to wear masks, they will not be required to do so there.
For county offices, Live Oak County will be changing its policy.
“We will follow the governor’s edict,” said Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff. “So masking will not be required as of his effective date.”
McMullen County Judge James Teal said their policy will remain the same regarding mask requirements. Many in that small community had already foregone masks before Abbott’s announcement.
George West Mayor Andy Garza said the city will follow Abbott’s lead.
“Just going along,” he said. “By now, I feel everyone is aware of the effects of COVID-19 and how to take appropriate precautions according to personal risks and comorbidities.”
A message was left for Three Rivers City Administrator Thomas Salazar, but comments were not available at press time.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•