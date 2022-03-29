A rollover accident on State Highway 16 brought deputies onto the scene on Saturday, March 5, and resulted in another task of rural law enforcement taking the spotlight; fence repair.
After being notified of the accident, deputies arrived on the scene at State Highway 16 near FM-791 to discover an SUV attached to a trailer had rolled over. After further investigation, authorities surmised that the driver of the SUV had lost control of his vehicle, sending it into a “wheel wobble”. The driver was unable to recover and the SUV toppled over, causing significant damage to the vehicle and a nearby fence.
“Due to the current state our country is in, McMullen County Deputies have taken on another roll performed on a daily basis,” a social media post by the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office said. “Fence repairing is a task that is performed from the top by our Sheriff all the way to patrol.
The sheriff’s office explained further that those on the scene work together in an effort to “ensure that no livestock are at risk to escape and cost the landowners any more money than they already have to put out without help from the government.”
The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
