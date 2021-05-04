Man found with dead body

A man traveling with his deceased mother’s body in his vehicle was arrested in Live Oak County on April 17.
Law enforcement responded to a possible vehicle accident and found that James O’ Donnell, 50, had intentionally parked near Lake Corpus Christi amid brush on the side of the road.
Officers discovered his mother’s body in the vehicle and that their home was involved in a fire earlier that day.
He was charged with murder and taken to Live Oak County Jail.
He was later transferred and is currently detained at Nueces County Jail under bonds totaling $900,000.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley confirmed that the case had been moved to Nueces County because officials believe the initial crime took place at their home located near the Seaside Cemetery.
Sgt. Brandley also confirmed Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation but did not provide further details.
