Cybercrime is a big problem for small businesses, and it’s only getting worse.
According to McAfee Enterprise and FireEye’s latest report, Cybercrime in a Pandemic World: The Impact of COVID-19, 81% of global organizations have experienced increased cyber threats since the onset of the pandemic, and in 2020, the cost of cybercrimes reached approximately $4.2 billion, with small businesses being a popular target.
Another study revealed that 88% of small business owners felt their businesses was vulnerable to a cyberattack, stating they didn’t believe they had enough resources to protect themselves.
As technology advances and becomes more interconnected, cyberattacks are becoming more difficult to defend against, resulting in more and more small businesses becoming the victims of cybercrime.
The only way to protect a small business from cybercrime is to take preventative action. Cybersecurity is no longer an option – it’s a necessity. It’s time for business owners to gather a team to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy for their small business.
Cyberattacks are a constant threat to businesses of all sizes. Small businesses are particularly susceptible to data breaches and cyberattacks because they are not always equipped with the proper tools and resources to combat these threats.
However, there are still some valuable steps which can be taken to protect a business.
Here are five cybersecurity practices every small business should implement right away:
• One of the most critical security measures for small businesses is training all employees on the best cybersecurity practices.
This ensures that the employees understand the risks associated with accessing company data and systems, and it provides them with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect themselves from cybercrime.
To effectively educate employees, provide them with clear cybersecurity policies that outline the risks, the defenses in place and the steps they can take to protect themselves. Formal cybersecurity training programs can also be offered to ensure they are up to date on the latest threats and solutions.
• One of the most effective ways to protect data and systems from cyberattacks is implementing role-based access control (RBAC). RBAC allows a person to assign specific permissions to different employees based on their role in the company, controlling who has access to what data.
For instance, access can be granted to certain employees to the company’s email system, and grant others access to the company’s digital sales platform. This ensures that employees only have access to the systems and data required to do their job.
This also prevents employees from accessing sensitive data that they don’t need, which reduces their risk of becoming a victim of data theft.
• Protecting data is one of the most crucial cybersecurity practices for small businesses. One of the best ways to protect data from cyberattacks is by initiating automated remote backup and data recovery, which allows an extra copy of the business’ data to be stored offsite in a secure location.
An automated remote backup and data recovery solution not only safeguards the data from cyberattacks, but it also provides the business owner with the ability to restore the data in the event of a data breach.
• Multi-factor authentication (MFA) requires users to provide additional information to prove their identity when accessing company data and systems beyond just their username and password. This additional information may include a code texted to an individual’s mobile device, a thumbprint, etc.
MFA makes it significantly more difficult for cybercriminals to access someone’s data and systems, providing an added layer of security if a cybercriminal circumvents a password.
While MFA used to stop at two-factor authentication, it now typically involves several steps to ensure the person trying to gain access is who they claim to be.
• Finally, one of the most crucial cybersecurity practices for small businesses is properly securing their Wi-Fi networks to ensure employees are connecting to a safe network when they access the internet through ther business.
Wi-Fi networks can be secured by using a VPN to encrypt internet traffic that passes through, using a firewall to block cybercriminals and using a host intrusion prevention system (HIPS) to detect and block cyberattacks.
For more tips on how to maximize small business cybersecurity, visit BBB.org/Cybersecurity.