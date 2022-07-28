The George West ISD chapter of FCCLA announced that Claire McKinney received a silver medal at the recent National Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Leadership Conference held in San Diego, California.
She achieved her award in Career Investigation, Level 2. For the STAR competition event, she researched a career as a Forensic Psychologist. In the process, she interviewed two FBI agents, as she worked to assess the educational path needed for her to reach her career goals.
McKinney ultimately ranked 19th in a field of approximately 100 competitors. Her advisor was Natalie Bloss Carroll.
The conference was held June 29 to July 3. FCCLA is a career and technical student organization. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, since 1945, FCCLA members through their industry and skills improvement work to address “important personal, work, and societal issues,” according to information presented on the organization’s website.
While in San Diego, she toured the U.S.S. Midway, had lunch at the Kansas City barbecue joint made famous in the film “Top Gun,” and went on a dinner cruise with fellow delegates from Texas. She also spent a day exploring La Jolla and Encinitas with kayaking and more sightseeing in Coronado.
The FCCLA is a popular organization at George West ISD. In April 2022, George West FCCLA officials announced that there were two FCCLA national qualifiers: McKinzie Stewart and Claire McKinney, who as first and second place, earned the right to advance to the national competition. Other students placed as follows: McKinzie Stewart- Job Interview, Level 2, first place; Claire McKinney- Career Investigation, Level 2, second place; FCCLA State Qualifiers: Burke O’Neil, Raquel Martinez, Torie Rathke- Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 3, fourth place; Jaymee Carrillo, Shambryn DuBose- Chapter in Review, Level 2; Emma Hendricks, Focus in Children, Level 3; Makayah Cantu, Interpersonal Communications, Level 3; and Hailey Rosas, Job Interview, Level 3.
