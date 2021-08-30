Added responsibilities and a significant increase in the amount of time spent handling numerous concerns has led McMullen County to substantially boost the salaries of its county commissioners.
“I’ve been thinking about it for years,” said McMullen County Judge James Teal, who worked to match the four county commissioners’ proposed salaries with his own county salary, at $51,905. “The commissioners job has evolved into a much more time consuming role. They were busy before, but a significant number of responsibilities have been added to their workload.”
Commissioners previous salaries were $37,080 per year.
Among the increased duties for the commissioners, Teal said, were helping to manage a more detailed and complicated budget and dealing with complex issues ranging from sewer systems to landfills.
“The commissioners’ jobs and the decisions they are required to make are much more complex than they were a few years ago. That began with the Eagle Ford Shale (oil exploration and production) with traffic exploding and people coming in and out of our county.
“Now, you also have increased responsibilities with border issues, COVID and other important issues our county is facing. The commissioners are required to perform at a much higher level than they have been in the past.”
As a result, Teal said it is important to compensate them accordingly.
Teal also encouraged the county to implement longevity pay for employees. Because no policy previously existed, in some cases newly hired employees were making salaries that could meet or even exceed the pay of long-term employees.
“That was not intentional, because we definitely value the loyalty, dedication and experience for those who have been with us for many years,” Teal said. “We felt it was important to reward those employees who are committed to McMullen County, and that was important for us to address.”
Based on the number of years served, longevity pay for county administrators and officers ranges from $420 to $1,260 annually.
The county judge, county commissioners and Sheriff Bubba Shelton also receive a $12,000 annual allowance for vehicle use.
The county judge also receives a $25,200 supplement from the state of Texas, and the county attorney receives a $25,666 state supplement.
