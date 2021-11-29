As stated on Facebook, “It’s time to let the game of men begin.”
The game is No Shave November, and the McMullen County Sheriffs Office, in conjunction with the Tilden Baptist Church, is partaking in the endeavor.
In a battle of wits, and facial hair, McMullen County deputies and many in the community donated $100 for the chance to compete for the best beard in the county. The competition began on Monday, Nov. 1.
According to the office’s Facebook page, judging will commence on Thursday, Dec. 9, in conjuction with the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office annual Christmas party.
“...all those who wish to attend are welcome to come and show off their best manly faces,” the Sheriff’s office Facebook post stated.
Every participant will also be a part of an auction, where attendees can bid on each participant for the chance to immediately shave off their beard.
100% of the proceeds raised from the No Shave November competition and auction will be donated to the Tilden Baptist Church, going toward the Tilden Angel Tree.
“Any and all donations are welcomed and we encourage you all to come and join us in celebrating this event and great company,” the Facebook post concluded.
The time and location for the Christmas party and auction will be announced on the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and the office encourages those interested to like and continue to follow their page for more details.
