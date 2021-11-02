McMullen County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in the high-speed pursuit of two stolen vehicles on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
According to McMullen County Sheriff Emmett Shelton, a deputy was working traffic just north of Tilden when he noticed a white F-250 that did not have a front license plate, with an Infiniti QX-6 traveling close behind the truck. Both vehicles were heading southbound toward Freer.
The deputy could not get close enough to run the truck’s plate number, because the following vehicle was blocking it, resulting in the deputy running the Infiniti’s plate number instead.
The deputy was then alerted that the Infiniti had been reported stolen by the New Braunfels Police Department.
The deputy called for backup and initiated his red and blue emergency lights, resulting in the two suspect vehicles trying to evade the officers.
“I don’t know why they think that means go, but they did,” said Sheriff Shelton, adding, “and they accelerated, and the pursuit started and got to a high rate of speed south of (Tilden).”
The pursuit continued south for approximately 11 miles before another sergeant from the sheriff’s office set up a line of spikes just south of the Nueces River Bridge, deflating three of the Ford F-250’s tires, where it veered off the road and hit a fence on Arrowhead Ranch and disappeared in the brush.
According Shelton, the truck was recovered, and McMullen County Investigators immediately worked the scene.
The driver of the truck, a female, was picked up on Arrowhead Ranch the next morning, “dehydrated and exhausted from the elements,” a post on the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated.
Officials reported that the second vehicle continued southbound at a high rate of speed and was able to evade deputies, causing the pursuit to be ultimately terminated. The Infiniti was later discovered abandoned and out of gas south of Cotulla, off Interstate 35.
Deputies were able to identify the second driver and a warrant has been issued, but no arrests have been made as of press time. According to a follow up Facebook post, the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office stated the ongoing investigation revealed that the vehicles were headed to the border to pick up narcotics.
The post added, “We would like to take this opportunity to give recognition to investigators who worked long tireless hours to bring justice to these violators.”
