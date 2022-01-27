The McMullen County Sheriff’s Office recently released its statistics for 2021.
For the year of 2021, a total of 50 felony arrests occurred in McMullen County, along with 60 felony cases filed and 196 total charges or counts filed in the county.
Over the course of the year, deputies patrolled 276,448 miles, detained 422 undocumented immigrants and absconded 251. During this time, the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office also recovered 56 vehicles, with 56 pursuits and 99 arrests.
Human Smuggling
In 2021, McMullen County tallied a total of 38 felony arrests related to smuggling and smuggling-related offenses. 49 felony cases were filed for smuggling related offenses and 179 total charges or counts related to smuggling were filed.
Misdemeanors
A total of 52 misdemeanor arrests occurred in McMullen County in 2021, from a total of 94 misdemeanor cases filed.
Accidents
A total of 10 accidents occurred on county roads, 18 on highways, with 10 in Tilden alone.
Law Enforcement Assists
During 2021, 74 incidents occurred where the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Department of Public Safety, and 97 incidents where MCSO deputies assisted Border Patrol.
1298 incidents occurred where more than one MCSO deputy worked the scene.
110 incidents occurred where MCSO deputies assisted other law enforcement agencies.
First Responder Assists
For 2021, McMullen County deputies assists EMS 82 times and the McMullen County Volunteer Fire Department 37 times.
Service calls
During the year, the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3.372 total calls for service, including four to the Family Protective Services, 28 involving a lock out.
The office also received a total of 418 calls for community services, including 62 incidents with cows being outside of their fenced area and 427 calls related to other incidents.
Traffic stops
The county responded to 4545 total traffic stops in 2021, which resulted in 2,943 violations cited, 2,534 warnings issued, 761 searches, including 64 searching involving K9 officers.
For 2021, the MCSO also conducted 6,492 business checks.
