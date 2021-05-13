The McMullen County Commissioners Court recently adopted two resolutions and aimed at reaffirming the Constitution and Bill of Rights and also issued a declaration of a local state of disaster “precipitated by illegal aliens, human smuggling and requesting aid from the governor’s office.”
The resolutions and declarations were approved by the commissioners court during a meeting on April 27.
“There’s a lot of talk about the state of the world and the state of our country,” McMullen County Judge James Teal said, adding that he feels blessed to live in McMullen County and wants to reassure community residents that local leaders are taking concerns seriously.
As part of one resolution, commissioners voiced support for the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, noting the documents are “for the benefit and protection of all people, these unalienable rights are enumerated and enshrined in the Constitution and the laws of the United States and the state of Texas.
“The members of the McMullen County Commissioners Court have taken a sacred oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the laws of the United States and the state of Texas.”
The resolution pledged that commissioners will work to uphold these rights “through setting policy, writing budgets, and directing county resources” and to “support our duly elected McMullen County sheriff in his efforts to keep the peace, enforce laws and safeguard the safety of the people” and pledging to “continually work to ensure that McMullen County is a community where Constitutional rights, freedoms and liberties are preserved, protected, defended and passed on to the next generation, so help us God.”
A second resolution declared McMullen County to be a Second Amendment Safe Haven, affirming people’s legal rights to keep and bear arms in accordance with both the U.S. Constitution and state laws.
“Be it resolved that this commissioners court affirms its support for the duly elected sheriff of McMullen County ... to support decisions made by our sheriff to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms restrictions against any citizen,” the document stated.
Also noted was the county “will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing law that unconstitutionally infringes on the right of the people to keep and bear arms ...”
The declaration of disaster notes “the health, life and property of the residents of McMullen County is under an imminent threat of disaster from the human trafficking occurring on our border with Mexico. The ongoing border crisis has resulted in a significant increase of illegal aliens entering McMullen County and overwhelming our local, state and federal law enforcement. This continual violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity has increased risk of residents in McMullen County being assaulted, threatened with violence and robbed, while also sustaining vast amounts of property damage.”
The declaration also focused on a risk to the area from unknown variants of COVID-19 resulting from human smuggling.
“The County Judge of McMullen County, has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to ensure the protection of the health, safety and welfare of county residents.”
The declaration asks for additional law enforcement to protect the county and also requests “that the Governor of the State of Texas provide state military forces to aid in controlling conditions in the county by assisting the County Sheriff in the enforcement of law and the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the county.”
The declaration also “authorizes the use of all lawfully available resources and authority granted under both the Constitution of Texas and the Constitution of the United States.”
“It’s sad what this world’s turning into ... and it’s important that we follow the Constitution,” said Commissioner Max Quintanilla Jr. “I support it.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•