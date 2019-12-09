McMullen County Commissioners attend 2019 AgriLife Continuing Education Conference for county officials

LAREDO – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in District 12 hosted its annual County Judges and Commissioners Continuing Education Conference on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Embassy Suites Hotel‐Laredo.
Attending from McMullen County were County Commissioners Hilario Garcia and Maximo Quintanilla.
The conference began with a timely topic on changing Responses to Active Shooters: Law Enforcement and The Public presented by Rick Garcia, senior deputy from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department.
The morning session also included a presentation by Jim Allison, legal counsel for the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas.
Allison presented a review on Senate Bill 2, a bill passed and signed into law in the 86th legislative session that provides for limits on property taxes at the local level.
The Honorable State Representative Tracy O. King, District 80 gave an overview on the legislative impact of the 86th legislative session.
Representative King and Jim Allison were available for questions on legislation and activities following the 86th legislature.
The afternoon portion of the conference began with a session on security and theft prevention programs for landowners. The session was presented by Omar Montemayor, CEA‐Starr County special ranger Joey Aguilar, TSCRA, Rogelio Mercado, CEA‐Jim Wells County and Danny Bueno, Jim Wells County Sheriff.
The session addressed security programs to improve communication and cooperation between landowners and law enforcement to further enhance security in rural counties.
The final session of the conference was on emergency management issues presented by Tony Peña, assistant chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM).
This session provided an update on the reorganization of TDEM as the eighth agency within the Texas A&M University System and related changes of interest to county officials.
The conference offered six continuing education units (CEU’s) approved and provided by the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas.
Apart from the valuable information presented a big draw was the opportunity for elected officials to network with each other, share ideas and meet new friends and catch up with old ones.
The conference is organized by the South District 12 office of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service located in Weslaco and Extension Agents in District 12.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is an educational state agency supported in part by county government.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is part of the Texas A&M University System and is home to the V.G. Young Institute for County Government.
The time spent at this conference by the McMullen County elected officials will be beneficial as they continue to serve the people of McMullen County.