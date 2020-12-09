McMullen County residents had double the number of reasons to celebrate Thanksgiving recently. First, there was the holiday itself, but county leaders also unveiled a new emergency shelter/emergency services building which capped off a yearlong effort to repurpose what had been a storage barn.
County leaders recently held a Thanksgiving dinner at the facility on Nov. 24 as the first official event there.
“This is really a wonderful way for use to utilize this space. It can provide shelter for up to 25 people,” said Dale Patterson, project manager for McMullen County. “It can be wired into the network for an emergency operations center and can also hold community meetings. We’ll use it quite a bit. We’re excited to have this available here in our county.”
McMullen County Judge James Teal said it took about a year for the building to be transformed into its current state at a cost of about $500,000.
“We can put roundtables in for the smaller meetings and we also have a separate area for an office when a little privacy is needed,” Teal said.
This building will allow us to have a training room, an emergency operations center and a place where people can come for safety if there is a tornado, flood or fire.
The building was renovated by Wells Construction of Pleasanton.
“I’m really proud of the results — to turn what was basically a warehouse into a state of the art facility that can serve us for multiple purposes will really be a benefit to the county,” Teal said.
•josborne@mysoutex.com