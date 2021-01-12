The McMullen County Commissioners Court ended the year by approving a contract with an air ambulance service to benefit county residents, renewed an agreement with Atascosa Health Center and finalized a deal with Hanson Professional Services for the county landfill.
The county contracts with three air ambulance services, including AirMedCare, to provide emergency transportation via helicopter for each of McMullen County’s residents.
“For the last six or seven years we’ve bought air ambulance service for every resident of the county, and we’re able to negotiate contracts with each of them to make sure all of our citizens are covered,” said McMullen County Judge James Teal.
The contract with Atascosa Health Center further benefits each McMullen County resident — as well as visitors — by ensuring that medical services are offered in Tilden.
“When Atascosa Health Care started a clinic here we knew it would be difficult to keep it going in a small county,” Teal said. “We cover any shortfall to make sure the clinic at least breaks even.”
At one time, the local health clinic had a nurse on site three days a week. The new contract has greatly expanded the local health services available in McMullen County.
“Now we have a physician’s assistant and nurses five days a week and blood drawing services available for our residents, so we were glad to be able to negotiate that contract,” Teal said.
The contract with Hanson Professional Services “helps make sure we’re within our regulatory parameters, and the methane monitoring helps us to make sure we’re doing all that we’re supposed to do,” Teal said.
In other action, the commissioners court:
• Approved a meal assistance program which works with the San Antonio Food Bank to deliver meals to shut-in residents every Wednesday.
• Accepted a $5,000 grant from Plains Marketing to the McMullen County Volunteer Fire Department which is a “really good shot in the arm” for the department, Teal said.
