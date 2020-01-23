TILDEN – One of the biggest area’s biggest events will take place in Tilden on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 —the McMullen County Livestock Show.
The event is open to all 4-H, FFA and Junior FFA members enrolled in McMullen County Independent School District or who reside in McMullen County and meet their organization’s guidelines.
The show will feature steers, heifers, rabbits, chicken, lambs, goats and swine.
Saturday’s events will include the Little Britches Show at 9 a.m., the Buyers and Sponsors Brunch at 10 a.m., the Parade of Champions at 10:40 a.m. and the sale at 11 a.m.
For a complete schedule of events, visit https://www.tildenlivestock.org/mcmullencountylivestockshow.