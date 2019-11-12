Staff report
TILDEN – a full slate of activities continues to keep officers with the McMullen County Sheriff’s Department busy.
Recent enforcement action includes:
• At 11:32 Oct. 7, a traffic stop was made for a vehcile having an obstructed license plate.
During the course of enforcement actions, it was discovered that two of the three occupants were illegal aliens from Mexico.
The driver was released at the scene with citations issued and the two illegal aliens were taken to the Border Patrol checkpoint and turned over to Border Patrol for processing.
The suspects said they were in the country illegally and have been working. Investigation continues.
Those detained were Ramon Gutierrez, 26, and Juan Carlos Rodriguez Adame, 29, both of Mexico.
• At 8:24 a.m. Oct. 7, a deputy responded to Highway 16 at San Miguel Creek for a motor vehicle incident involving a single vehicle crashing into a guardrail.
The crash is being investigated by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers. No injuries were reported.
• At 7:30 a.m. Oct. 9, deputies responded to Farm-to-Market Road 99 near Jambers Road in northern McMullen County for suspicious persons seen walking on the ranch.
The area was searched for possible illegal aliens or escapees from the Three Rivers FCI facility that had been reported as being escapees.
A search of the area yielded no apprehensions. Deputies were assisted in the area by Texas DPS troopers.
• At 3:36 a.m. Oct. 12, a deputy responded to minor motor vehicle incident on FM Road 624 west of Highway 59 involving a single vehicle and a deer.
Documentation was given to driver for crash reporting, the vehicle was drivable and no tow truck needed.
• At 4:39 p.m. Oct. 14, a traffic stop was made on FM Road 624 near the Nueces River Bridge on a Ford F-150 for a moving violation.
It was discovered that the driver, Matthew Salinas, 25, of Alice, had an active arrest warrant out of Duval County on a failure to appear with an original charge of theft of property $100-$750.
A warrant was confirmed and subject was transported to Duval County line where he was turned over to a Duval County deputy. The vehicle was impounded.
• At 9:32 a.m. Oct. 15, deputies responded to a motor vehicle incident on Highway 16 at Cinco Millas Road.
The vehicle involved was a commercial vehicle hauling counterweights for a crane on a flatbed trailer. Due to traffic in the area at the time, the driver was forced to hit his brakes, causing the load to shift and break free from the flatbed trailer, causing significant damage to the trailer and roadway.
DPS investigated the incident and representatives of the Texas Department of Transportation arrived to assess damage to roadway. No injuries were reported.
• At 12:25 a.m. Oct. 17, a traffic stop was made on Highway 72 near Hayes Road for a moving violation.
During enforcement action, it was discovered that the driver had an invalid driver’s license with previous convictions for driving while license invalid.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail for driving while license invalid with previous convictions, a Class B misdemeanor.
The vehicle was released to a co-worker.
• At 5:12 p.m. Oct. 17, a traffic stop was conducted Highway 16 near Wheeler Road on a vehicle for an improperly displayed buyer’s tag.
During enforcement action and roadside interview with the driver, it was found that he did not have a valid state issued driver’s license.
The driver also provided an insurance card that showed a car dealership as the covered party on the vehicle.
The driver revealed that he had not legitimately purchased the vehicle and was driving the vehicle using an illegally obtained temporary tag.
The driver was issued a citation for unauthorized use of temporary tag, a violation of the Texas Transportation Code, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fines of $50 to $5,000.
The driver also was cited for driving while license invalid. The vehicle was impounded.
• At 10:21 a.m. Oct. 19, a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 16 near Old Fowlerton Road on a vehicle for driver’s view obstructed by a broken windshield.
During enforcement action, it was found that the subject was displaying Texas dealer temporary tags, which is a violation of the Transportation Code for anyone other than a dealer.
It was also found that the vehicle was a salvage vehicle and not permitted to be operated on Texas roadways.
A second vehicle traveling with the subject stopped near the traffic stop and it was found that the driver of the second vehicle was the father of the first subject.
The second subject was also found to be operating a salvage vehicle with a dealer temporary tag displayed.
Both subjects were arrested for operating a salvage motor vehicle on a public roadway and booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
The vehicles were impounded.
The men arrested were Edgar Adolfo Jimenez Mende, 37, and Edgar Anibal Jimenez Moran, 61, both of Guatemala.
• At 2:33 a.m. Oct. 19, deputies responded to FM Road 624 west of Highway 16 for a motor vehicle incident.
The crash involved a vehicle towing another vehicle with the primary vehicle rolling over onto its roof.
The driver was sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Methodist South Hospital in Jourdanton with non-life-threatening injuries. DPS troopers investigated the crash.
• At 7:47 a.m. Oct. 20, a traffic stop was conducted Highway 16 near FM Road 3445 on a vehicle for a moving violation.
During enforcement action, it was discovered that the driver had an invalid out of state driver’s license.
The driver was issued citations and vehicle was impounded.