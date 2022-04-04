A pursuit through McMullen County involving a stolen truck resulted in damaged property and the vehicle crashing into the Frio River.
Early in the evening on Wednesday, March 23, McMullen County deputies, along with assistance from McMullen County Department of Public Safety officers, pursued a truck that had been reported stolen out of San Antonio.
According to a statement released by the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck caused damage to some property on a ranch while attempting to escape on New Teal Rd.
“It was obvious the driver was not familiar with McMullen County but quickly got a crash course of the terrain,” the MCSO statement said. “After a quick meet and greet of the Frio River the truck was fished out.
The ranch owner assisted in extracting the vehicle from the river using his own equipment.
The MCSO statement concluded, “With the huge help and support of our community in McMullen County we are able to hold the line and be successful in the apprehension and prosecution of the Coyotes who have no regard for the law.”
