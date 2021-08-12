McMullen County rejects roadwork bids, starts over

Concerns by an engineer working for the county and the possibility of getting a better price led the McMullen County Commissioners Court to reject bids for the Tilden street construction project in the north and northeast sections of town.
County leaders plan to divide the project into two portions in hopes of receiving more favorable bids, and will restart the bidding process.
Jess Swaim, the county engineer of record for McMullen County, said he evaluated the bids and recommended that no contract be awarded based on the bids received.
“I estimated the cost of the work at $6.217 million and most of the bids we received were in the $6.4 to $6.7 million range,” he said. “One bid (from Gerke Excavating, Inc., based in Wisconsin) was in the $5 million range. At this time, I am not prepared to write a letter of recommendation for them. I do not believe they’d be best for the project, based on my experience in engineering.”
Swaim said Gerke “has been doing a lot of work on wind farms” and that considering the company’s bid was substantially lower than his own estimate for the project, he does not believe all of the specifics involved in completing the work have been taken into account by Gerke.
“As your engineer of record, I cannot recommend them.”
Instead, he recommended the commissioners court divide the work into two projects “to see if we can pick up some additional bidders. A lot of contractors did not bid because they picked up a lot of work.”
By dividing the work into two smaller projects, additional companies may submit bids, Swaim said.
“Right now, I don’t feel comfortable with the apparent low bid,” he said.
Despite delays in having to rebid the work, County Judge James Teal said he hoped the work could begin soon.
“I know we need to go ahead and get moving – we’ve already moved waterlines (to accommodate the work).” Teal said.
Gerke proposed delaying the start of the project until November “and that kind of alarmed me,” Swaim said. “We’re ready to go but they discussed needing to move people around, and that concerned me.”
Once new bids are sought, Swaim said he hoped to be able to present them in August so that commissioners could make a decision in late August or early September.
Teal expressed concern that the new bids might be higher.
“That is a risk you run – the bids may not stay the same and could go up,” Swaim said. “But I have to do my due diligence and I don’t feel comfortable (recommending Gerke).”
A representative of Gerke attending the meeting said he believed his company submitted a reasonable bid.
“Regarding the bid we submitted, we’re comfortable with it,” he said. “We respect Jess’ opinion although not all of it we agree with. We are a successful company. We will respect your decision.
“Will we rebid? I can’t say yes or no. Are we going to harbor ill feelings toward McMullen County? No ... we will have some confusion – we are a reputable company. I don’t want to be disrespectful. We’re not going to tell you we’re going to be here (working) in August when we’re not going to be here.”
Teal said he hoped the county would save money by separating the projects into two different bids.
The commissioners court took Swaim’s advice, rejecting all current bids. Teal said new bids would be sought as soon as possible.
