TILDEN – A suspect waving a knife out of his truck window and the discovery of a suspicious white powdery substance that turned out to be cocaine were two of the incidents to which the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office has recently responded.
Incidents included:
• A traffic stop at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 10, on Farm to Market Road 791 near Exxon Road, for failure to display a front license plate and for having no registration sticker on the front windshield.
After investigation it was determined that the driver did not have a valid license and the vehicle did not have current insurance coverage.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail for driving with an invalid license and for not having financial responsibility. The vehicle was impounded.
• At 1:20 p.m. Sept. 10, a theft report was taken at an oil field location on Farm-to-Market Road 3445. Hand tools valued at $330 were reported stolen.
• At 10:45 a.m. Sept. 11, a traffic stop was made near the Duval County line. A vehicle was pulling a boat that had no license plate displayed on the trailer.
A passenger in the vehicle was found to have an active warrant for burglary in South Dakota, and the warrant was no-extraditable. The driver was arrested for having an invalid license with previous convictions.
The vehicle and the trailer boat were each impounded.
• At 12:06 p.m. Sept. 12, a traffic stop was made on Highway 16 in Tilden. During the enforcement, the driver was found to not have a driver’s license and the vehicle did not have current insurance coverage.
The vehicle was impounded and the driver was released after citations were issued.
• At 1 p.m. Sept. 12, a report was taken regarding a damaged gate at an entrance in the 1300 block of Highway 72 west of Tilden.
The gate was reportedly damaged after being struck by a commercial vehicle, causing the gate to become inoperable. No vehicle was found in the area.
• At 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12, the sheriff’s office received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a man driving a silver SUV and waving a knife out of the vehicle’s window.
The suspect was quickly located, and during enforcement it was found that he was under the influence of unknown substances.
The suspect, Paul Segura, 34, of Tilden, was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail for public intoxication and disorderly conduct displaying a deadly weapon.
• At 4:43 p.m. Sept. 14, a call was made regarding a suspicious package found on a ranch in southern McMullen County.
When law enforcement arrived, a backpack was found and it was believed to be the property of an illegal alien passing through the area.
A white powdery substance was found that was determined to be 7.8 ounces of cocaine. No suspects had been arrested at the time the report was filed.
• At 10:43 a.m. a traffic stop was made on Highway 16 near Wheeler Ranch Road for a moving violation.
It was determined that the driver did not have a valid license, and there were previous convictions. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.
• At 6:17 p.m. Sept. 14 a traffic stop was made on Highway 16 near Williams Plant Road for a moving violation.
The vehicle was displaying an Arizona temporary tag which is only valid in that state. The vehicle was discovered to be a salvaged motor vehicle that is not legally permitted to operate on Texas roads.
The driver was issued citations and the vehicle was impounded.
• At 8:50 a.m. Sept. 16, a report was taken at Circle K regarding damage caused by a pickup truck pulling a cattle trailer.
The driver did not stop to provide information and left the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
For the week of Sept. 8-15, the department patrolled 3,409 miles, was involved in one pursuit, arrested five (including a warrant arrest), assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety with nine incidents, assisted the U.S. Border Patrol twice and had more than one county deputy on scene 16 times.
The sheriff’s office responded to two EMS calls, three calls for public service, one lockout, four community service calls, four cow calls and 25 other calls. For the week there were 160 traffic stops with 120 citations issued and 64 warnings given, and 22 searches conducted, including one with a canine unit.
