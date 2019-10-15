TILDEN – Possession of marijuana, improperly operating a vehicle and arresting a suspect on an outstanding warrant for family violence were among the actions taken by the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 23-29.
Incidents included:
• At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23, traffic stops conducted Highway 16 in Tilden on two separate vehicles towing another vehicle being pulled in tandem for operating a motor vehicle on Texas roadway with Arizona temporary tags which are only valid in the state of Arizona.
During enforcement actions it was discovered that one of the vehicles was a salvage vehicle and not permitted to be operated on Texas roadways.
Both sets of vehicles were impounded pending proper registration and towing of salvage vehicles is properly set up.
One driver was arrested for operating a nonrepairable salvage motor vehicle on Texas roadway a Class A misdemeanor. He was booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
The second driver was issued a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Arrested in connection with the incident was Juan Ignacio Garcia-Molina, 44, of Guatemala.
• At 3:12 p.m. Sept. 23, a traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for expired registration on trailer on Highway 16 in Tilden.
During enforcement action deputies detected an odor of marijuana.
Probable cause search was conducted and both occupants of the vehicle were arrested for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, with a higher charge of a Class A misdemeanor due to subjects passing within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
The vehicle was impounded. Those arrested were David Robuck, 31, and Joseph Robuck, 41, both of San Antonio.
• At 3:20 p.m. Sept. 2, a traffic stop conducted on a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 59 for expired registration.
During enforcement action the driver was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Henderson County for a probation violation with an original charge of assault family violence – impeding breathing.
The driver, Kristopher Price Hill, 36, of Athens, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail on the outstanding warrant.
He was also found to be in possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a class B misdemeanor. A citation was issued for the possession of marijuana, and Hill’s vehicle was impounded.
• At 7:04 a.m. Sept. 27, a traffic stop conducted on a vehicle pulling another vehicle displaying an Arizona temporary tag which is valid only in the state of Arizona.
The driver was issued citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Both vehicles were impounded.
• At 6 a.m. Sept. 28, a traffic stop conducted on vehicle for moving violation on Highway 72 near County Road 304.
During enforcement action the driver was found to be driving while license invalid with previous convictions.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
The vehicle was released to the passenger.
• At 12:52 p.m. Sept. 29, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 97.
The vehicle fled onto a ranch through fence. A search of the area resulted in finding an opening in a fence on Highway 72 where the vehicle was able to elude patrol units.
Nearby counties and Border Patrol were notified of the vehicle description.
The license plate on the vehicle showed the vehicle as being stolen.
The sheriff’s office registered 2,897 miles patrolled, four arrests, one warrant arrest, three misdemeanor cases filed, five felony cases filed, one accident on a county road, one accident on the highway, assisted Border Patrol on one incident, had more than one MCSO deputy on scene 12 times, three other law enforcement agency assists, three EMS calls, eight calls for public service, three community service calls, one cow call, 20 other calls for 51 calls for service and MCSO night deputies conducted 118 business checks.