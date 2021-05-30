The McMullen County Sheriff’s Office patrolled 23,734 miles from April through early May 2021, responding to one accident on Highway 16, assisted DPS 10 times, assisted Border Patrol 15 times
Recent incidents and investigations include:
• April 1, 8:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to Highway 16 near Farm to Market Road 3445 to assist Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers with a traffic stop. During the course of the investigation it was discovered that the driver was transporting three undocumented aliens in violation of state and federal laws. Passenger Matthew Franklin Murphy, 18, of Weatherford, Texaswas arrested and charged with possession of synthetic marijuana a state jail felony.
Driver Cruz Anthony Gutierrez 18, also of Weatherford, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons. The three undocumented persons all from Mexico were turned over to the Freer Border Patrol.
• April 3, 9:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to Highway 16 near Farm to Market road 3445 to assist Texas DPS Troopers with a traffic stop. During the course of the investigation it was found that the driver was accompanied by two undocumented persons.
Driver Jose Pablo Garcia Mendoz, 22, of Austin, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Smuggling of Pprson charges are pending further investigation.
• April 3, 6:39 pm – Deputy conducted traffic stop on a vehicle travelling northbound into Tilden for a moving violation. During enforcement action it was discovered that the driver was accompanied by one undocumented person from Mexico.
Driver Raul I. Leal Torres 29, of Dallas, was released with a citation. Passenger Paul Alan Leal Torres, 26, of Mexico was turned over to Border Patrol.
• April 5, 11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin ranch road for a report of a stolen custom forklift trailer. Estimated value of trailer is $12,500. The trailer was entered as stolen and investigation is on-going.
• April 5, 3 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Farm to Market road 3445 for a report of a stolen cargo trailer. Estimated value of trailer $4,000. Trailer was entered as stolen and investigation is on-going.
• April 6, 12:25 p.m. – A traffic stop was conducted Highway 72 near FM 99 on a vehicle for a moving violation. During enforcement action it was discovered that the driver had an active arrest warrant.
Driver Maureen Andrea Anderson, 51 , was arrested on criminal mischief warrant out of Port Aransas.
• April 13, at approximately 4 a.m. – Deputies were notified of a pursuit northbound on Highway 16 coming in from Duval County. As the vehicle entered into McMullen County the suspect vehicle drove through a fence onto ranch property near the intersection of Highway 16 and FM 624.
The vehicle was later located abandoned and identified as a stolen vehicle reported out of San Antonio. No apprehensions were made and the vehicle was recovered.
• April 15, 2021 at approximately 9:45 a.m. – a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 16 near Miles Road for a moving violation.
During enforcement action it was discovered that the driver a 50-year old female had an active arrest warrant out of Dallas County for assault causing bodily injury. The driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail. The vehicle was impounded.
• April 23, at approximately 11:23 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 72 about three miles west of Tilden on a vehicle for a moving violation.
During enforcement action it was found that the driver was in the country illegally. As the deputy was attempting to detain the male subject he fled on foot. After an extensive search by the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS and Border Patrol, the subject was not found. An arrest warrant was issued.
• April 24, at approximately 3:31 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 16 near FM 3445 on a vehicle with obstructed view.
During enforcement action it was discovered that the driver had an active arrest warrant out of Webb County for possession of dangerous drugs and a second warrant for falsifying a drug test. The vehicle was impounded and the subject was taken into custody and booked into the Live Oak County Jail without incident.
• April 25, at approximately 5 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Highwy 72 east of Tilden for a amoving violation.
During enforcement action it was discovered that the driver had an active arrest warrant from the Pardon and Parole Board on an original charge of robbery. The vehicle was impounded and the subject was taken into custody and booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
• April 27, at approximately 4:30 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 16 at Franklin Ranch road. Upon pulling behind the suspect vehicle it was observed that at least two individuals absconded on foot. After investigation the driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail for smuggling of persons.
• April 27, at approximately 12:15 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 16 near Franklin Ranch road on a vehicle for transportation code violation. During enforcement action it was discovered that the driver was in the United States illegally. The driver was detained and turned over to Border Patrol. TYhe vehicle was released to the driver’s company.
• April 28, at approximately 8:11 p.m. deputies responded to the area of FM 99 and Jambers Road in northeast McMullen County for a motor vehicle incident. After investigation it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are conducting investigation. The driver was arrested and booked on charges of driving while intoxicated.
• April 30, at approximately 1:27 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted at State Highway 16 and Highway 72 West on a vehicle for a moving violation.
During enforcement action it was discovered that the driver was in the United States illegally. The 29-year-old male from Mexico was detained and turned over to Freer Border Patrol, and the vehicle was impounded.
• May 1, at approximately 6 p.m. deputies were notified of a white Ford F250 that had picked up a group of illegal aliens on Old San Diego Road near FM 1962.
Deputies from McMullen County and Live Oak County responded to FM 1962 and Rhodes Ranch road where Live Oak County deputies were able to locate the vehicle. A short pursuit ensued when the suspect vehicle drove through fence just inside Live Oak County. All occupants absconded from the vehicle, none were apprehended. The vehicle recovered had been reported stolen.
• May 3, deputies met with a complainant on Rhodes Ranch Road near the Live Oak County line. The complainant reported that her vehicle had been left on the side of the road due to mechanical issues several days earlier. When arrangements were made to pick up the vehicle it was discovered that it was no longer at the location. The vehicle was reported stolen.
• May 4, a deputy was contacted in person while near the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 97. A subject reported an open gate and abandoned vehicle in the Fowlerton area. Upon arrival approximately one mile West of Fowlerton on Highway 97 it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen and had been used for purposes of human smuggling. LaSalle County was notified and the case was turned over to responding deputies.
• May 5, at approximately 7 p.m. deputies spotted a stolen vehicle entering into McMullen County northbound on State Highway 16.
After attempting a traffic stop on the vehicle it fled through a fence near the intersection of FM 624. The vehicle proceeded out on FM 624 east to Old San Diego road then north to FM 1962. At FM 1962 it then travelled east toward Live Oak County.
Deputies from Live Oak County located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop when the vehicle drove through a fence and all occupants absconded on foot. The vehicle was recovered and one person was detained for Border Patrol.
Submitted by McMullen County Sheriff’s Office