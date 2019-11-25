By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
TILDEN – Multiple incidents involving illegal aliens and an arrest for a parole violation related to original drug charges are among some of the recent enforcement actions taken by the McMullen County Sheriff’s Department.
Late October was especially busy in the apprehension of four illegal aliens, and one man was arrested in connection with smuggling operations.
Incidents responded to by McMullen County officers included:
• At 12:15 p.m. Oct. 21, a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 16 near Farm-to-Market Road 624 for a moving violation. During enforcement, it was determined the driver had an invalid driver’s license. He was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail, and the vehicle was released to a relative.
• At 9:43 a.m. Oct. 21, deputies responded to an accident involving a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck. The incident occurred in a construction zone. The Texas Department of Public Safety also responded and troopers investigated the crash.
• On Oct. 21 (no time available), deputies responded to an accident between two passenger vehicles in a construction zone. The DPS also responded.
• At 6:15 a.m. Oct. 22, a traffic stop was made east of Tilden on Highway 72 for a moving violation involving a commercial vehicle. It was determined that the driver did not have a claim license. The driver was given citations and the vehicle was released to an employee of the company.
• At 10:35 a.m. Oct. 25, a traffic stop was made on FM 624 near Highway 16 for multiple moving violations. Deputies at the scene discovered that the driver was accompanied by four illegal aliens from Mexico.
Border Patrol responded and took custody of the four passengers. The driver was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons, a third degree felony. The vehicle was impounded.
• At 4 p.m. Oct. 27, a traffic stop was made on Highway 16 near Wheeler Ranch Road for a moving violation. Deputies responding discovered that the driver did not have automobile insurance. The driver was released after citations were issued and the vehicle was impounded.
• At 3:29 p.m. Oct. 27, deputies and game wardens responded to an incident at Highway 59 and FM 624 in Live Oak County to help search for three suspected illegal immigrants reported to be hiding in brush near the road. An extensive search was made, but no one was found. Units from the Border Patrol also participated in the search.
• At 11 p.m. Oct. 27, a traffic stop was made on Highway 97 near Hindes Road for a moving violation. The driver, Raul R. Gonzales, 41, of Pleasanton, had an active arrest warrant from the Pardon and Parole Board for parole violation.
The original charge against Gonzales was possession of a controlled substance, 4-200 grams with intent to deliver.
Gonzales was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail. The vehicle he was driving was released to co-workers.
During the period from Oct. 20-26, the MCSO patrolled 3,904 miles.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.