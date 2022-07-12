Deputies with the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office were called in mid-June to assist officers with the Freer Police Department with a vehicle pursuit that came toward Tilden.
According to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, at points in the chase on the night of June 19, a vehicle described as a Cadillac Escalade, was said to have reached speeds of approximately 120 mph.
To bring the chase to a conclusion, officers and deputies set out spikes and the vehicle came to.
Several individuals exited the vehicle and took off into nearby brush, but two of those suspects were apprehended at the scene.
Freer Border Patrol officers arrived and continued to search for additional vehicle passengers with no success, the release stated.
Later, deputies responded to an anonymous tip concerning a suspicious male at an area Circle K gas and service station, no address listed. Upon arrival, deputies investigated and took into custody an person alleged to be the driver of the chase vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Laredo.
Deputies stated the individual was connected to previous incidents but was not prosecuted. He as arrested and charged in connection to several counts of human smuggling and evading in a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s statement. Each of the charges are felonies and if convicted, the suspect faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years per charge.
Deputies stated the individual was taken to a juvenile facility in Webb County pending further action.
