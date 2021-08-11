Showing a commitment to providing mental health services for area residents, the McMullen County Commissioners Court approved a contribution valued at $64,859 to Camino Real Community Services.
That amount includes $20,000 in cash and office space with an estimated value of $44,859. Because of its small size, the county is only required to provide $1,500 in funding for the mental health agency.
“Y’all have been an amazing partner over the years, and we appreciate your strong support,” said Veronica Sanchez, deputy executive director for the agency. “This helps to provide comprehensive services out of the medical clinic (in Tilden).”
Sanchez noted that Camino Real had a mental health counselor who regularly visited McMullen County School District even during the COVID-19 crisis, and about 50 people were served in 2020.
“This year we are anticipating serving close to 100, which is a substantial increase,” she said.
County Judge James Teal said it is important that the county provide quality help to its residents.
“Somebody from the public who listens for the first time might say that the required match is only $1,500 and wonder why we put in $20,000,” he said. “How can we break down the barriers. There are so many ways that money helps (mental health professionals) come to our frontier population.
“Mental illness, drug abuse and alcohol abuse affect our community much more than we’d like to admit. Just because we are a small community doesn’t mean we are immune to those problems. Jail is a lot of times not the best place for someone with a mental illness, and these services help them.”
