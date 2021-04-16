Technology upgrades topped the agenda for the McMullen County Commissioners Court during their March 30 meeting, which also included adoption of a resolution opposing a bill in the Texas Senate which would limit the voice of local governments and organizations and a proclamation recognizing Eagle Ford Shale Safe Digging Month.
The technology upgrades included digital equipment such as a microphone and possibly a camera for use by the commissioners court.
“This will make it easier (to facilitate meetings) if the commissioners court moves to another room,” said Mattie Sadovsky, county and district clerk.
The second technology upgrade is a state of the art jury management system, Jury 360 by the Pioneer Technology Group.
Sadovsky said there has never been a system in place in the past because of the county’s small size, but with a need to streamline and improve operations, she requested the technology purchase.
“With all the changes with COVID-19, I think this would be beneficial for us,” she said.
When potential jurors receive a summons, they can call and enter information into a system that will send them email or text reminders regarding jury duty. The system can also help ensure that the same people do not receive a summons repeatedly, Sadovsky said.
“It’s a really cool system, and it’s really cheap for the service it provides,” she said.
Larger counties such as San Patricio and Aransas may pay $60,000 for the system to be set up, but for McMullen County the fee will be a $5,000 installation charge and $250 per month.
“I feel it’s worth it,” Sadovsky said. “It also has the ability for us to have virtual jury selection if needed. Some courts have reported an almost 90 percent check-in with this system, and that’s unheard of.
“We could have an entire trial virtually with this system if needed. Judge (Janna) Whatley (of the 343rd District Court) said it is a very good system. We need that — we are backed up and will use every jury week over the next two years.”
County Judge James Teal also expressed his support for the system.
“I feel it’s well worth it,” he said.
“I think it will be good for our public,” Sadovsky said. “It keeps a record of jurors and if they’re elderly or have medical exemptions.”
The commissioners court unanimously voiced opposition to Texas Senate Bill 10, which would amend the Texas Government Code to prohibit any local organization such as county or city governments, sheriff’s associations, justice of the peace organizations or school board, in addition to other organizations, for hiring lobbyists or to pay a nonprofit organization that would monitor and lobby state government.
Teal said McMullen County leaders depend on groups such as the Texas Association of Counties to keep them informed and provide training, but groups like that would be considered lobbyists and would be prohibited if the new bill passes.
“That would be a severe injustice,” he said. “I think our constituents would let us know if they think we are spending too much money, and to outlaw groups like the Justices of the Peace Association of Texas is not the way we need to go.
It was noted that the state government is heavily involved in lobbying efforts at the federal level, so keeping local groups from having that same opportunity at the state level seems capricious.
“I’m OK if all lobbying is done away with, but until that time, to take away local governments ability to do that is a grave injustice.”
Commissioners also named April as Eagle Ford Shale Safe Digging Month and heard from Jesse Torres, who is damage prevention manager for Texas811, which urges people to call 8-1-1 before digging and damaging underground infrastructure.
Teal noted that damage done to underground pipes or lines can cause severe service interruptions for the public and also threaten public health and safety.
“Safe digging is no accident,” Teal said.
Torres, who helps to manage the 811 safety system for 21 Texas counties, urged people to call and verify whether or not to dig in a certain area before damaging underground equipment.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•