The McMullen County Livestock Show had a strong showing this year, with 106 youth participating, showing 125 animals, even eclipsing the size of the show that took place a year ago.
“This year has been very difficult in many ways (because of COVID-19 concerns), but it’s very inspiring because people have stepped up to do things safely and to support our youth,” said Christy Lansford, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension agent for McMullen County who helped support the show.
“We are so blessed to live in a county where youth mean so much, and the community does anything it can to support them. Not having the show this year was not an option. People were determined to do whatever was needed. They were very active in researching what other shows did and in finding the best way for our community to have the show.”
One option that was considered was having a virtual livestock show, but that wasn’t what show organizers thought was best for McMullen County youth, Lansford said.
“We looked at that option, but with the way things are set up in our county, with the show and the sale structure, we knew we could have the show in person and maintain social distancing while doing it,” she said. “There are so many important lessons learned in having the show happen live with crowds, from the kids having to overcome nerves in front of a group to just being able to show animals in the usual setting.
“I am super proud that our county pulled together to do whatever was needed. The whole community pitched in. It took a lot of people and the community rallied together.”
Just as many animals were validated for the show for 2021 as were validated for the previous year, when the pandemic had not yet reached South Texas, Lansford said.
“That was very encouraging to us — it bolstered us to keep us going,” she said.
Leading the efforts to make the show a success were the members of the Tilden Livestock Scholarship Association.
“Those 11 people were integral in it,” Lansford said. “They are very talented people who worked hard to pull it off.
“McMullen County (Independent School District) also played a key role. The ag teacher and his students set up the cattle pens and helped with hanging signs and banners.
“Judge (James) Teal (the McMullen County judge) and the county commissioners and other county employees were so supportive. They sanitized the building for us, picked up trash and did whatever was needed.
“The sheriff’s office and fire department were very supportive as well. It just goes to show how a community can come together to give kids the best opportunity to show their animals and be successful. I couldn’t be more proud of all the effort everyone put in.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•