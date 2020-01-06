MCMULLEN – During enforcement action the first week of December, the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests, including those for charges of possession of a controlled substance and nonpayment of child support. Incidents included:
• At 10:49 a.m. Dec. 2, a traffic stop was conducted on state Highway 16 near Old Fowlerton road on a vehicle on the suspicion that the driver had an active arrest warrant.
Upon further investigation, it was found that the driver did have an active arrest warrant for driving while license invalid with previous convictions out of McMullen County.
The driver, Neri Solis, 33, of Laredo, was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail for the active warrant and a new charge of driving while license invalid with previous convictions. The vehicle was impounded.
• At 8:23 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies responded to check on a possibly unconscious driver of a vehicle on state Highway 16 just south of Ben Franklin Road.
Upon making contact, both occupants appeared to be OK, but after further investigation the passenger, Manuel Alaquinez, 45, of San Antonio, was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Bexar County for possession of controlled substance PG1 less than 1 gram.
He was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail. The driver and vehicle were released.
• At 7:58 p.m. Dec. 4, deputies responded to Farm-to-Market Road 624 near Atkinson Road for a motor vehicle wreck involving one vehicle.
The driver was checked out by EMS on scene and was not taken for medical treatment. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated the crash.
• At 9:34 p.m. Dec. 5, a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 16 and state Highway 72 west on a vehicle for an equipment violation.
During enforcement action, it was found that the driver, Alfredo Ramirez, 24, of Pharr, did not have a valid driver’s license.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail accused of driving while license invalid with previous convictions. The vehicle was released to family member.
• At 7:41 p.m. Dec. 6, a traffic stop conducted Highway 16 near Farm -to-Market Road 3445 on a vehicle for a moving violation.
During enforcement action it was found that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.
The driver, Jose Maria Solis, 40, of Premont, was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail for driving while license invalid with previous convictions. The vehicle was released to a passenger.
• At 7:14 a.m. Dec. 6, a traffic stop conducted Highway 16 in Tilden on a vehicle for an expired registration.
During enforcement action, it was found that the driver, Roberto Israel Molina, 42, of Alice, had an active arrest warrant out of Jim Wells County for neglect of child support.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail on the warrant. The vehicle was released to a passenger.
• At 3:38 p.m. Dec. 8, a traffic stop conducted on Highway 72 near New Teal Road on a vehicle because of a suspected moving violation.
During enforcement action, it was discovered that the driver, Herlinda Ramirez, 58, of Pearsall, did not have a valid driver’s license.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail accused of driving while license invalid with previous convictions. The vehicle was impounded.