As Live Oak County gears up for its 2022 election cycle, one candidate for county judge is making waves with his hard work and experience.
Alan D. Bluhm has been an attorney in Live Oak County for over a decade, with his law firm he operates in Three Rivers. As attorney, Bluhm practices in the district courts, county courts, JP and municipal courts in Live Oak, Bee, Karnes, Wilson and Atascosa counties.
“I greatly appreciate the confidence my community has shown in supporting me thus far,” said Bluhm regarding his experience. “I have given them my best efforts in resolving their legal issues.”
As a Republican candidate for Live Oak County Judge, Bluhm pinpoints his experience with law in the area as a fundamental must for a candidate.
“I am running (sic) because I believe I can be more of an asset to my community, and I am the only candidate that is a lawyer,” Bluhm said. “Judge Huff set a high bar, serving eight terms in office. I feel that I am qualified to continue this standard, as practicing in a rural setting requires experience in a wide range of law including real estate, estate planning, probate, family law, criminal defense as well as courtroom procedure and rules of evidence.
“Though the vast majority of cases result in settlement, I do have considerable courtroom experience in these areas.”
As Bluhm explained, the county judge presides over misdemeanor criminal offenses, civil suits involving less than $20,000, operates as the Chief Administrator of county government, the Presiding Officer of the Commissioners’ Court and is the Appellate Court for appeals from Municipal and Justice Courts. In Live Oak County in particular, the county judge also presides over probate matters.
“This office requires the business acumen for confident management of County business, as well as the ability to apply the law to facts of a case and make sound legal decisions without prejudice or bias,” Bluhm continued. “I believe that there are new and developing issues facing the citizens of Live Oak County, including the public safety due to illegal Immigration and public health due to COVID-19.
“Scientific and legal knowledge will be necessary to make informed decisions affecting the citizens of this county.”
Bluhm and his family have been serving Live Oak County for over six generations. In 1864, his great, great grandfather was elected Sheriff. Bluhm graduated from George West High School, and after earning a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science at Texas A&M-College Station, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio (graduating in the top 10 % of his class) and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law, in San Antonio, he returned to county he knows best to make a difference from the inside out.
Bluhm has worked in pharmaceutical and medical equipment sales for Fortune 500 companies, was vice-president of a consulting firm that audited the Texas Workforce Commission and managed the business aspect of the his father’s Veterinary practice for the last two decades. As Bluhm describes, his family has also been farming and ranching in Live Oak County since its founding. He and his wide, Lori still operate and maintain the family ranch in Three Rivers.
“I am proud to be from Live Oak County and feel strong leadership and experience is needed to protect it’s people,” Bluhm explained. “I believe it is a natural progression in my career as well as a logical choice to select a local candidate with formal business and legal education as well as practical experience for a role as Judge.
“I would appreciate your consideration in electing me to the office of Live Oak County Judge.”
