Mighty Bulldog Band competes at area

Months of hard work through both heat and cold, and hours of practices and performances culminated in the Mighty Bulldog Band competing at the Area E University Interscholastic League Music Region 14 contest on Dec. 5 at Calallen.
The Three Rivers band, under the direction of Meagan Stephens, has had a spectacular season, and was one of five bands that had an opportunity to advance to state competition in San Antonio.
Although TR fell short of its goals of earning that trip to state, the band has plenty to be proud of this season, including earning a superior rating at regional competition to earn distinction as one of the top Class 2A Division I bands in South Texas.
The band got an early start on Dec. 5 and traveled down a School Road path lined with red and white ribbons, parents and community members to make the trek to Calallen.
The Mighty Bulldog Band was the first to perform, followed by the Battlin’ Beaver Band from Falls City. The Falls City band, along with bands from Ganado and Charlotte, earned the judges’ nod to advance.
Three Rivers ISD Band Director Meagan Stephens said she appreciated all the hard work the band members put in to have such a successful season.
“They’ve worked very hard and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” she said. “A lot of kids have stepped up and really assumed leadership roles and great problem-solving skills. They’ve shown a lot of maturity from the beginning of the season to the end.”
Of the 36 band members, three are seniors: drum major Blake Fudge, Allynee Hernandez and Lianna Ureste. Potentially, 33 members of the award-winning band will return for the 2021 season, along with any incoming seventh-graders next year.
“I tell the junior high kids, ‘You went from not knowing how to march to being able to do that in a polished eight minute routine.’ Not many kids their age could do that.”
Stephens’ said the support the band members received made a huge difference in their success.
“I am thankful for our administration, our parents and the community being behind us,” she said. “They have helped us out and have been very supportive. Also Mr. (Carlos) Luna (a consultant for the band) has been a big help too.
“I also appreciate all the kids did. They worked hard from start to finish and I’m super proud of them.”
