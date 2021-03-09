Live Oak County has new royalty, as Sadie Deselle, a 17-year-old junior at Three Rivers High School, was crowned Miss Live Oak County.
Deselle, the daughter of Jason and Crystal Deselle, was selected on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the 36th annual Miss Live Oak County Pageant.
Each contestant had an introductory presentation and performed to a song from their decade of choice. For her introduction, Deselle dressed in a pink skirt suit similar to one worn by actress Reese Witherspoon when she portrayed Elle Woods in the 2001 movie, “Legally Blonde.”
Deselle, who was one of 14 contestants, said she hoped to also have a career in the legal profession.
Contestants also selected a favorite decade and performed a dance based on that decade. For Deselle, the song was “Footloose” and she wore a pair of red boots similar to the ones worn in the hit movie.
Deselle is a TRHS varsity cheerleader and is active in both FFA and 4-H.
Other members of the 2021 Miss Live Oak County Court are:
• First runner-up Emma Hendricks, a 16-year-old sophomore at George West High School and the daughter of Robert and Karen Jack.
• Second runner-up Jay-Lynn Morin, a 17-year-old senior at George West High School and the daughter of Joey and Cindy Morin.
• Third runner-up Savannah Cuevas, a 17-year-old senior at George West High School and the daughter of Allen and Gloria Cuevas.
• Fourth runner-up Leah Valverde, a 16-year-old junior at George West High School and the daughter of Anthony and Amy Valverde.
• Miss Live Oak Teen Jenna Lee, a seventh-grader at George West Junior High and the daughter of Brady and Lauren Lee.
Members of the court will participate in events throughout the year, including the Live Oak County Fair and parade.
