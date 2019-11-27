The Live Oak County Community Forum met Friday, Nov. 15, with several in attendance who informed the public about upcoming events.
Vickie Zamzow, Federal Correctional Institute, Three Rivers
• FCI is looking for community volunteers to act as interviewers for the Mock Job Fair that will be held in March 2020. Anyone who wants to volunteer at the prison for education, recreation or religious services should contact Vickie at 361-786-3576 ext. 1322.
•FCI has openings and applications can be made at www.usa.jobs.gov.
Robin McKinney, George West Cemetery Association and George West Chamber of Commerce
• The George West Chamber of Commerce and Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce Chili Bar Mixer will be on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Barn at Katzfey Ranch. All business and community members are invited whether they are members are not. Members should RSVP with the number of people who will be attending, Call 361-786-4330 or trchamber@threeriverstx.org or 361-449-2033 or gwcofc@georgewest.org.
• Float the Nueces River Paddling Trail is being planned for December. If you will attend call the George West Chamber of Commerce. Dates will be announced.
• Lighting of the George West City Park is Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Santa Claus will be there
• December Farmer’s Market will be held at the George West Chamber of Commerce parking lot.
• Winterfest is at the coliseum Dec. 13-14. A live nativity will be on Friday night at 7 p.m. Activities will start on Saturday, Stony La Rue will play for a dance on that night. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance on Saturday around lunch time. There will be a children’s steak cook-off. For more information go to George West Winterfest Facebook page.
• South Texas Market Days will be Nov. 22-23, at the Live Oak County Coliseum. Go to South Texas Market Days on Facebook for details.
• George West Cemetery Association has had a nice response to Facebook post asking for the names of veterans buried at the George West Cemetery. If you have not responded contact Robin McKinney at 361-492-9301 or Gwca@yahoo.com The GWCA Committee is planning replacement of the old pipes in the older portion of the cemetery in 2020. If you have a loved one buried at the George West Cemetery, you are asked to pick up old decorations and any items that violate the rules prior to the Christmas season. Rules may be picked up from the compartment below the sign on the entrance road in the cemetery. Call Robin McKinney to arrange for burial or to reserve a space.
• Heavenly Angels is serving lunch on Thursday from 10:45 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. Meals are $10 which includes soup, salad or sandwich. Call Heavenly Angels at 361-784-2034.
Cindi Robinson, Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre
•One more Vintage Movie is planned for 2019. These are free of charge. The movie is the Christmas classic the 1946 movie “ It’s a Wonderful Life.” Go to www.dobie-westtheatre.com for theatre information.
• Marty Haggard will be at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale online or at the George West Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
• Legends of Country Music scheduled for 2020 at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre. Artists will be Marty Haggard, Mel Tillis, Jr., Dean Miller and another female artist to be announced. The 2020 schedule will be posted on the webpage at www.dobie-westtheatre.com
Virginia Herring Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce
• Lighting of the Square with free Christmas movie will be Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. The lighting of the square will be at 6 p.m. followed by the arrival of Santa Claus. Any decoration that will be placed on the square needs to be set up by Dec. 6. Contact the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce to set location of your decoration.
• Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. is the date of the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
• The Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce is in the process of electing officers and 2020 plans.
• The Birding Festival at Choke Canyon Lake is Feb. 8.
• Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce has a new billboard near Pleasanton on IH 37 near the raceway.
Janet Cunningham Center for Educational Excellence
• Let’s en-Roll is Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Del Mar Economic Development at Kostoryz and Staples in Corpus Christi. If you are interested in enrolling in college, advisors will be available to help you enroll in college, register for college, apply for financial aid and get more information through transcript review, career advising, reverse transfer programs. Call 361-906-0703 for more information.
Glynis Holm Strause, Conoco Phillips
• ConocoPhillips grants will open on April 1. Eligible organizations are educational and government entities and 501 C 3 organizations. Contact Glynis.H.Strause@cop.com or 361-318-0781.
Live Oak County Historical Commission
• Live Oak County Historical Commission is planning a public meeting with a speaker at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. The speaker is Texas State Historian Dr. Monte Monroe will discuss the role of historical commissions and Texas history. Questions from the audience will be taken. The Live Oak County Historical Commission is working on the 100th anniversary of the Live Oak County Courthouse.
The next Live Oak County Forum is Friday, Dec. 20 in George West at the Dairy Queen at 8 a.m.