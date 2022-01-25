Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were involved in a large-scale vehicular pursuit that spanned multiple counties. The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the pursuit at 3 a.m.
According to Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, as well as a statement made by the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, The pursuit began in Live Oak County, weaving its way through Bee County and Karnes County before finally entering Goliad County. Due manpower restrictions and rules of engagement, the other county officers broke off their pursuit, though the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office noted that the other counties did everything in their power to help.
“Just like us, every jurisdiction only has so many people,” said Boyd. “Especially at night time like that, they have to pull their folks back when they hit the county line a lot of the time, especially when someone is there to take over the pursuit.”
Once deputies successfully chased the vehicle down into a ditch along Highway 59 near Manuhuilla Bridge, 11 undocumented immigrants bailed out of the vehicle. Deputies managed to successfully apprehend seven of the suspects, though four undocument immigrants escaped from the scene on foot. The seven suspects have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and evading arrest, both of which are felonies in the State of Texas.
“They are from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico,” continued Boyd. “They are all being shipped by the cartel, which are the ones who are doing all of this. Nobody crosses the border on their own. They kill you if you try to cross the border on their own. It doesn’t work that way. The cartel has to be paid in order for you to get across.”
While the remaining four fled into the countryside, Boyd is not confident they will find them before they are picked up by cartel scouts.
“If you get in your car and drive from Beeville to Victoria, you’ll pass multiple cartel scouts on the road,” commented Boyd. “There’s just that many of them. At all times they have scout vehicles up and down the highway while their load vehicles are going. ... They’ll be called at a moment’s notice and the coyote or one of the illegals will drop a pin and one of the scouts will come pick them up at their location using cell phones.”
This is another bailout and arrest in the ongoing border crisis that has negatively affected many southern Texas counties in recent years.
“It’s so prolific and it’s at a rate that has never been seen before,” said Boyd. “We’re talking millions of people a year coming over at this point. It’s something that’s far larger than most people realize because border patrol is not allowed to tell you the real numbers. Border patrol is controlled on what they say and what they release and only certain people in border control actually have access to the numbers they do have.”
Boyed noted that border patrol only catches between eight and ten percent of the people who cross the border illegally.
“They are talking potentially 22 to 25 millin people came across last year,” Boyd said.
Boyd has mentioned that a large part of the issues comes from the federal government not stepping in to fix the issue.
“It’s just an unfortunate thing that it takes away from some of the other things that we are trying to focus on. Then again, it’s all interconnected. ... These are the same people who bring the marjuana, methamphetamine, the cocaine and the fentanyl. These are the same organization. They are just compartmentalized.”
Boyd has met with Greg Abbott on a couple of occasions and he has also met with the legislature.
“I’ve told them what I think needs to be done, but it’s not politically correct so I don’t think anybody is going to do it,” said Boyd. “Basically, we need to shut the border down. The state of Texas needs to close the roads coming in from Mexico and make Mexico solve its problems. You can’t defeat an invasion, which is what this is whether anybody wants to call it or not, you can’t defeat it once a beachhead has been established. The problem is, we are getting a new beachhead every day. You can’t allow people to make it onto our soil when the federal government is going to give them money and aid and protection and exempt them froms laws that US citizens are subject to and expect it to stop.
“I have federal agents tell me that all the time. This is perfectly designed by the federal government and it’s doing exactly what the administration wants done.”
Boyd commented that citizens who wish to help should do so safely. Citizens who are aware of a danger should lock their doors, make sure not to leave keys in vehicles or equipment, and if they see something out of the ordinary, they should call 911.
