The city of Three Rivers will conduct chlorine maintenance conversion from chloramines to free chlorine beginning June 10 and concluding June 24.
The conversion will include and affect anyone that receives water from the city. The water is safe to drink, according to city officials.
City of Three Rivers Water Department also reminds residents that the city remains under Stage 2 mandatory water restrictions. In addition to low lake levels, the recent high temperatures are keeping water use in restriction.
Stage 2 as defined by Drought Contingency Plan measures were implemented in May 2022. These measures apply to all Three Rivers water customers.
Inside city limits the water schedule is as follows:
Tuesdav: Mandatory Areas 1 and 3 only.
Thursday: Mandatory Area 2 only.
Outside the city limits the water schedule is as follows:
Tuesday: Mandatory Areas 1 and 3 only.
Friday: Mandatory Areas 2 and 4 only.
Sprinkler irrigation is limited to its designated watering day with no watering between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Hand-held and drip irrigation are allowed any time, any day with a hand-held bucket, hand-held hose, or drip irrigation system equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle (includes soaker hoses).
Car washing is limited to designated water day, except at a commercial car wash. Car washing at home shall be done with a hand-held bucket or hand-held hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle for quick rinses.
Water use is permitted for construction purposes with a special permit.
Water is also permitted for fire fighting and any purposes necessary to maintain public health, safety, and welfare (flushing dead-end mains).
Filling of pools is limited to designated watering day.
Washing of buildings, sidewalks, etc. is prohibited, except for business purposes or if in the interest of public health and safety.
Water use to maintain the integrity of building foundations is permitted on any day at any time only by use of hand-held or drip hose.
No sprinkler irrigation allowed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
No person shall allow water to run off of property into streets or storm drains.
No person shall allow water to flow constantly through a tap, hydrant, or valve.
Defective plumbing resulting in water loss or leaks must be repaired No person shall use any non-recycling decorative water fountain Irrigation system heads or sprinklers are not permitted to spray directly on paved surfaces, such as driveways or sidewalks or a public right-of-way.
An irrigation system cannot operate at water pressures higher than recommended, causing heads to mist, or to operate with a broken sprinkler head
Failure to comply with these water restrictions could result in misdemeanor charges and fines from $100 to $2,000 as stated in the City’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan.
For more information go to www.gothreerivers.com or call city hall at 361-786-2528.
