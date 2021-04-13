New GW restaurant serves Chinese, seafood ... and fried Oreos

George West finally has its own Chinese and seafood restaurant.
Kimseng Khav and Channy Hak made the move from Long Beach, California, to make their dream come true and serve their food.
“It was a big move for us, but we love it here,” said Khav. “It’s very quiet and the people are friendly. We are happy to see them come in and try our food.”
Hak admitted she was nervous moving to a new state and opening a business in the middle of a pandemic and during a freeze but excited to try something new.
“Our friend owns a doughnut shop here and she told us there was nowhere to get Chinese food,” she said. “We were scared to open on our own place but happy to see everyone come. It feels good when I see families sitting at these tables because we worked so hard to get here.”
Hak said she and her husband have been revising the menu and listening to customers comments and suggestions.
“The orange chicken is my own personal recipe and a lot of people like it,” she said. “We make a lot of fried pickles and mushrooms but I would have to say the fried fish and shrimp is the most popular dish.”
Every day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chinese favorites can be found boxed and ready to go such as beef broccoli, orange chicken, lo mein noodles, fried rice and one egg roll for $12. They also have $5 boxes with smaller portions.
Hak said the location is perfect for them because they are close to everyone for lunch including local law enforcement, courthouse employees, teachers and gas station attendees looking for something different.
“Business has been going up because more people want to try something new they can’t get anywhere else here,” she said. “Dinner time and Friday nights are the busiest. I like to see the same faces coming back and trying different things on the menu.”
Other than the crawfish, which is freshly boiled at dinner time only, the full menu is available from open to close.
Other favorites include gumbo, chicken fried rice, eight different wing flavors, salads, grilled mahi and tuna, boiled or fried shrimp, boiled or stuffed grab and according to their 9-year-old son, the best hamburger ever.
“My son just started school here and he told everyone to come to his restaurant because his mom makes the best burgers,” Hak said with a proud smile. “Our burgers are homemade. No frozen patties. And everything is fresh and made to order. I don’t like serving cold food.”
There are two other special items on the menu that cannot be found anywhere else in the city and are usually only found at the state fair. Fried cheesecake and fried Oreos.
“Oh yes,” said Hak. “People love the friend Oreos the most. They are crazy about the fried Oreos.”
Hak said she has noticed that people are scared to come in because they don’t know what to expect. Customers have told her they wanted to see a menu before coming in and she agreed.
“It’s new and some think we are just Chinese or just seafood,” she said. “We have a little bit of everything. There’s something for everyone.”
Takeout menus can be found at the counter and she encourages people to come in and grab one and call their order later if they wish. A menu can also be found with updated hours on their Facebook page.
Hak said as people’s schedules and business go back to normal in Texas, their hours will be adjusted. For now, they are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week and close a little earlier on weekends depending on crowds.