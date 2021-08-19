After stops in the Beeville, Goliad and Refugio School districts, Cedrick Cunningham has been named principal of George West Elementary School.
“I am extremely excited about being here in George West,” Cunningham said. “The staff and the community have welcomed me with open arms. I am looking forward to keeping the strong tradition of success here.”
Cunningham most recently served as an assistant principal at A.C. Jones High School in Beeville. His background includes a focus on special education, response to intervention, elementary education and community outreach.
He was born and raised in Goliad, and after teaching in the Houston area he became an elementary administrator in Goliad.
“I also started my career as an elementary teacher,” Cunningham said. “Although I love all grades, K through 12, my heart is at the elementary level. I am so excited to be back at the elementary level and to be here at George West.”
What led him to a career in education?
“I always had a desire to help people and recognized at an early age the value of education,” Cunningham said. “Once I received my education and got my degree I felt a calling to help others get a good quality education. Not only that, but to help students become good citizens and make great contributions to the society and world we live in.”
After graduating from Goliad High School, Cunningham earned his bachelor’s degree from Houston Baptist University and later earned master’s degrees in education from Concordia University in Austin and in business from Grand Canyon University.
Motivating and encouraging students and staff, especially considering the hard times and disruptions caused by COVID-19, will be a primary focus for him, Cunningham said.
“I want to put a huge emphasis on student morale, teacher morale and being a positive influence on everyone around,” he said. “It’s been a hard time in education and elsewhere the last two years. We have lost people, know people who have gotten sick and some of us have gotten sick. It’s been a trying time in education.
“I want to inject some positivity. It’s important to lift up teachers, students and staff and help everyone reach their full potential.”
Cunningham said he appreciates having a chance to make a difference in people’s lives.
“The thing that stands out most for me is being able to see the importance you have in the lives of the students,” he said. “You can take a student who seemingly may be on the wrong road and change the trajectory of someone’s life – that’s magic.”
GWISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Quesada said he was thrilled that Cunningham applied for the position.
“When you have a vacancy like this, you hope for the best, that someone will relocate to our small community,” Quesada said. “We were fortunate he was already in the area and has such a strong background in education.”
Cunningham was one of four candidates, and Quesada said during the interview process it became clear “he was the right guy for the job.”
One of Cunningham’s strengths is community outreach, Quesada noted.
“He is doing things for the kids who are less fortunate, and that tells you a lot about his heart and willingness to go above and beyond for children,” he said.
“He has really ignited excitement at the elementary, and he will be a great addition to our already strong principal core we have in the district. He also has a strong background in the area of special education and we all need that in our district.
“He has improved school performance wherever he has been and has great ideas, and we can certainly use that.”
Cunningham’s salary was unavailable and is to be determined, Quesada said.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•