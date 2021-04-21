The Progress has a new advertising sales representative — Lacie Kenne — and she is excited about getting to know people in Live Oak and McMullen counties and working with them.
“I’m really looking forward to being in the area and building and growing relationships,” Kenne said. “My goal is to help businesses be as successful as possible. I look forward to meeting everyone that I can.”
Kenne lives in Aransas Pass and her family owns the Butter Churn restaurants in that community and in Sinton that are well-known throughout the area and even out of state.
“My family goes on trips to places like Colorado and Illinois, and people see their Butter Churn shirts, and they know about the restaurant all over.”
Kenne made the transition to advertising about seven months ago, working as the advertising rep in San Patricio County before adding The Progress to her coverage area.
“I always worked in the restaurant business so this has been new to me, but I really enjoy meeting people and helping them to succeed,” she said. “It’s been really great, and everyone has been so nice.
“For me, advertising is all about helping people. It’s not about how many ads I can sell; it’s doing the best for them that I can and helping their businesses to grow.”
Kenne said family is most important to her. She has a daughter, Lyric, who is almost 3, as well as three stepdaughters, Kaylyn, Savannah and Regan, and a stepson, James.
Connecting with members of the community is also a high priority for her.
“I’ve already met so many wonderful people in Three Rivers and George West and look forward to getting to know many more,” Kenne said.
Dennis Wade, who serves as publisher for the Coastal Bend Publishing newspapers, which includes The Progress, the Beeville Bee-Picayune, the News of San Patricio, the Karnes Countywide, the Refugio County Press and the Goliad Advance-Guard, said he is confident that Kenne will do well.
“She’s so enthusiastic, and I know she will do a great job,” Wade said. “She is so good at connecting with people and working to do the best for them. We are definitely excited to have her working for The Progress.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•